MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS – SUPER-SECTIONAL/STATE QUARTERFINAL GAMES

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A super-sectional Elite Eight games on Monday night, defending state champion Okawville punched its ticket to a return trip to Bloomington-Normal with a 55-28 win over Goreville in their own super-sectional game. The Rockets are now 23-11 and go on to the state semifinals Thursday at CECFU Arena at Illinois State University, where they’ll play against Peru St. Bede Catholic, who won the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy super-sectional 70-54 over Skokie Ida Crown, in the second semifinal at 11:15 a.m. The Blackcats end their season at 32-4.

In the other two super-sectional games, at Brimfield, Glasford Illini Bluffs won over Galena 47-41, and Altamont won the Farmer City Blue Ridge super, eliminating Cissna Park 52-44.

In the Class 1A semifinals, Illini Buffs meets Altamont at 9:30 a.m., followed by Okawville against St. Bede.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A quarterfinals, at Morton College in Cicero, Wilmette Regina Dominican Catholic won over Chicago Wendell Phillips 53-40, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic won the Manius Bureau Valley super-sectional over Rock Island Alleman Catholic 55-39, in the Tolono Unity super, Robinson eliminate Peotone 45-39, and at Vandalia, Nashville defeated Camp Point Central 41-32.

In the Class 2A semifinals on Thursday afternoon, Regina plays Notre Dame at 2 p.m., while Robinson meets Nashville at 3:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Over in the Class 3A super-sectionals, Chatham Glenwood advanced to the Final Four with a 45-38 win over host Highland to move on to Bloomington-Normal. The Titans are now 27-7, and will go up against Darien Hinsdale South, who won their own super-sectional game over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 36-30, The Bulldogs end their season at 25-11,

In the other two quarterfinal games, at LaSalle-Peru, Lincoln went through with a 46-24 win over Dixon, and at Concordia University in River Forest, Lombard Montini Catholic advanced with a 44-25 win over Grayslake Central.

In Friday’s semifinals, Glenwood meets the Hornets at 9:30 a.m., while Lincoln plays Montini at 11:15 a.m.

CLASS 4A

In the Class 4A super-sectionals, at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington, Alton lost a heartbreaker to Aurora Waubonsie Valley 55-53 in overtime, which ended the Redbirds’ chances for the state championship. The Redbirds end their season at 32-3, while the Warriors are also 32-3, and will meet LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, who won the Hinsdale Central super-sectional 48-32 over Homewood-Flossmoor.

In the other two super-sectional games, at Bartlett, Palatine William Fremd eliminated Batavia 55-48, while at Libertyville, Wilmette Loyola Academy won over the host Wildcats 53-44 to move on.

In the Class 4A semifinals on Friday, Waubonsie Valley meets Nazareth at 2 p.m., while Fremd plays Loyola at 3:45 p.m.

The Class 1A and 2A third place games take place Thursday night, at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., respectively, while the Class 3A and 4A third-place games will be played Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The four championship games will be played on Saturday, with the Class 1A final starting at 11 a.m., the Class 2A championship tips off at 1 p.m., the Class 3A final is set to start at 5:30 p.m., and the Class 4A final is set for 7:30 p.m.

