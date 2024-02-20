BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 2A

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46

In a quarterfinal game of the Roxana regional, Southwestern held off a big challenge from EAWR to win at home and advance to the semifinals.

The Oilers had the early lead 13-12, but the Piasa Birds took the halftime lead of 25-18, then saw EAWR cut the advantage to 34-32 after three quarters, with the Oilers outscoring Southwestern in the fourth quarter 14-13, but the Birds held on to advance.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 20 points, while Rocky Darr added 14 points, Ryan Lowis came up with eight points, Cason Robinson added three points, and Connor Wood scored two points.

The Piasa Birds are now 21-11, and advance to a Wednesday night semifinal date against the host Shells, with the tip-off coming at 7:30 p.m. EAWR's season ends at 4-28.

In the other quarterfinal game, Staunton defeated Gillespie 52-49, to advance to the first semifinal of the Roxana Regional against Marquette Catholic, which will be played Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs are now 16-15, while the Miners end up at 8-24.

In the quarterfinals of the Virden North Mac Regional, Litchfield eliminated Carlinville 51-38. The Purple Panthers are now 20-12 and advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, going against Greenville at 7:30 p.m. The Cavaliers finish their season at 12-20.

CLASS 1A

The IHSA playoffs got underway on Monday night, and in the quarterfinals of the Madison regional, Greenfield Northwestern won over Dupo 51-19, it was Metro-East Lutheran eliminated Father McGivney Catholic 53-44, Madison won over visiting Maryville Christian 74-50, and SIUE Charter, behind 24 points from KeJuan Rives, eight rebounds from Tra'Veon Dennis, and six assists from Chross Mister, eliminated Brooklyn Lovejoy 68-55. Jamal Brown had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Northwestern is now 20-12, the Knights improve to 7-18, the Trojans are now 12-12, and the Cougars go to 19-9. In Wednesday's semifinals, Northwestern meets Metro-East at 6 p.m., while Madison plays SIUE Charter at 7:30 p.m., with the two winners meeting in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.

Dupo ends its season at 0-23, the Griffins wind up at 12-20, the Lions end their season at 5-27, and Lovejoy finishes up at 2-8.

In the quarterfinals of the Carrollton regional, Garrett Hazelwonder hit for 11 points to help White Hall North Greene win at Bunker Hill 46-27. Cole Yates had a big game for the Minutemen, scoring 27 points. Also, Raymond Lincolnwood eliminated Mt. Olive 58-29, and Connor Campbell scored 22 points to lead the host Hawks over Pleasant Hill 74-68. Aayden Myers led the Wolves with 24 points.

The Spartans are now 8-20, and play top-seed Hardin Calhoun-Brussels in the first semifinal Wednesday at 6 p, m. at the Carrolton gym, while the Lancers improve to 16-13, and Carrrolton is now 13-15. Lincolnwood and the Hawks play each other in the second semifinal, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill ends its season 10-21, the Wildcats end up at 3-25, and Pleasant Hill wraps up their season at 4-20.

In a quarterfinal at the Campbell Hill Trico regional, New Athens eliminated Valmeyer 52-47. The Yellow Jackets go to 14-16, and will meet Steeleville, who defeated Zeigler-Royalton 67-35, in the second semifinal on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Trico gym. The Pirates end their season at 11-20.

