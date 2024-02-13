GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, MT. OLIVE 27

In the semifinals of the Mt. Olive regional, McGivney took the early lead and was never headed in taking the win over the host Wildcats.

The Griffins held quarter leads of 20-6, 41-14, and 58-16 after the first three quarters, with Mt. Olive shutting out McGivney in the fourth quarter 11-0.

Emily Johnson led the Griffins with 12 points, with Sami Oller coming up with 10 points, both Natalie Beck and Jada Zumwalt had seven points each, Sabrina Ivnik scored six points, Devin Ellis had five points, Katherine Empson and Mia Lieberman had four points apiece, Alexa Jones scored two points, and Izzie Venarsky had one point.

McGivney is now 19-10 and moves on to the final against the winner of Maryville Christian and Brownstown, who played in the second semifinal last night, but the result was unavailable. The Wildcats were eliminated at 9-16.

In the second semifinal of the New Athens regional, Marissa-Coulterville eliminated Valmeyer 33-29. The Meteors are now 21-8, and advance to Thursday's final against Waterloo Gibault Catholic, a 60-40 winner over Woodlawn in the first semifinal, starting at 7 p.m. The Hawks are now 12-18, while the Pirates end their season 14-9, and the Cardinals were eliminated at 19-9.

In the first semifinal at the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran regional, Okawville defeated the host Silver Stallions 42-11, while at the Carrollton regional, Mt. Sterling Brown County eliminated Pleasant Hill 55-37.

CLASS 2A

STAUNTON 66, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40

Article continues after sponsor message

In the first semifinal of the Staunton regional, the host Bulldogs jumped out to an early advantage, and didn't look back at Staunton advanced over EAWR.

Kaylynn Buttry led the Oilers with 17 points, while Ocean Bland, Jordan Ealey, and Lily Tretter all scored six points each, Milla LeGette and Kaylyn St, Peters had two points apiece, and Kelli Lemond had a single point.

The Bulldogs are now 26-5, and move on to the final on Thursday night against Tuesday's winner between Roxana and Carlinville. EAWR ends its season at 12-17.

CLASS 3A

EFFINGHAM 55, TRIAD 34

In the first semifinal of the Salem regional, Effingham came away with the win to eliminate Triad.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 11 points, while Makenna Withham had nine points, Delaney Hess came up with six points, Erica Boyce scored five points, Maddie Hunt had two points, and Ellie Holloway had a single point.

The Flaming Hearts are now 27-4, while the Knights' season ends at 16-16. Effingham will meet Centralia, who defeated Civic Memorial 62-50 in the second semifinal, in the final Thursday at 7 p.m. The Orphan Annies are now 19-9, while the Eagles finish up their year at 22-9.

In the semifinals of the Jersey regional, the host Panthers won over Springfield 57-53, while Quincy Notre Dame Catholic defeated Jacksonville 66-24. Jersey is now 19-11, while the Senators end their season 19-11. The Raiders go to 26-4, and meet Jersey in the final Thursday night at 7 p.m., while the Crimsons end the season 4-25.

In the Salem regional, No. 3-seeded Civic Memorial was upset by No. 5 Centralia by a score of 62-50. The Annies move on to the regional final against No. 2-seeded Effingham on Thursday at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

In the Collinsville regional, Alton defeated Granite City 83-15, while Edwardsville won over the host Kahoks 59-35. The Redbirds are now 29-2, while the Tigers go to 18-12, and will play each other in the final Friday night at 6 p.m. The Warriors end their season 2-25, while the Kahoks' season concludes at 12-18.

In the semifinals of the O'Fallon regional, Quincy defeated Belleville East 68-30, while the Panthers opened their defense of the Class 4A championship with a 65-22 win over Belleville West. The Blue Devils and O'Fallon are now both 25-6, and meet for the regional title at the OTHS Panther Dome Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Lancers end their season 8-19, while the Maroons were eliminated at 4-25.

More like this: