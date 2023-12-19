GIRLS BOWLING

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, DAY ONE AT BOWL HAVEN LANES, ALTON

MONTGOMERY THROWS 622 SERIES, BUCKMAN FOLLOWS WITH 619 SET, DWIGGINS THROWS 569 FOR REDBIRDS ON SWC TOURNAMENT’S FIRST DAY

Livia Montgomery led Collinsville with a 622 series, while Caici Buckman added a 619 set to give the Kahoks the lead after the first day of the Southwestern Conference tournament Monday evening at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Kahoks lead after the first day with a team score of 2,728, with O’Fallon in second at 2,567, Belleville East is in third place with a 2,536, Alton in in fourth at 2,408, Belleville West is in fifth with a 2,114 and Edwardsville is in sixth at 1,705.

Jillian Dwiggins led the Redbirds with a 569 series, including a high game of 221, while Clara Veloff rolled a 482 set and Berlynn Clayton had a 473 series.

The second and final day of the tournament takes place Tuesday at Edison’s Entertainment Center in Edwardsville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 46, BUNKER HILL 32

Calhoun jumped into the lead early on and was never headed in taking the win over Bunker Hill at Jim Hlafka Hall.

The Warriors led all the way, holding leads of 13-7, 25-16 and 38-22, with the Minutemen outscoring Calhoun in the fourth quarter 10-8,

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 21 points, while Chase Caselton had 10 points, Jack Zipprich had six points, Lane Eilerman connected with five points, and both Drew Wallendorf and Jack Webster had two points each.

Cole Yates led Bunker Hill with 13 points, while Will Manar had 11 points and both Bryce Yates and Pete Jarden had four points each.

Calhoun is now 4-4, while the Minutemen go to 2-8.

ALTON 93, SIUE CHARTER 60

ALSO: REDBIRDS USE 14 DIFFERENT SCORERS TO BEAT SIUE CHARTER - REMAIN UNDEFEATED AT HOME

EDWARDSVILLE 76, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 24

ALSO: MARTIN, BUTLER BOTH SCORE 12 POINTS, CROSBY ADDS 11, TIGERS DOMINATE IN 72-24 WIN

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 46, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 19: Carlinville took the lead at the outset and had little trouble in winning over Lincolnwood at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led from start to finish, holding advantages of 16-1, 31-8 and 44-14 after the first three periods, with the Lancers outscoring Carlinville in the fourth quarter 5-2.

Both Hannah Gibson and Kaitlyn Reels led the Cavies with 14 points each, while Isabella Tiburzi had eight points, Braley Wiser connected for six points and both Madeline Murphy and Ruthie Reels had two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville is now 9-3, while Lincolnwood goes to 4-11.

MATER DEI 43, FATHER MCGIVNEY 26

ALSO: MCGIVNEY GIVES GREAT EFFORT, BATTLES THROUGHOUT AGAINST DEFENDING STATE CHAMPS, BUT FALLS TO KNIGHTS

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, GRANITE CITY 26

Belleville West won their first game of the season by defeating Granite City at the West gym.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 12 points, while Makayla Tanksley hit for four points, Gabby Semple had three points, Isabella Mangi and Hailee Wyatt each had two points and Sophia Mangi, Taliyah Sykes and Avery Wallace all had a single point apiece.

The Maroons are now 1-9, while Granite goes to 1-8

In other scores from Monday night, Valmeyer won home over Dupo 57-21, Columbia won over Roxana 55-48.

BOYS WRESTLING

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

AL DVORAK INVITATIONAL

Edwardsville’s Ryan Richie finished fourth in the 120-pound weight class as Edwardsville’s best finisher as the Tigers came in 12th at the 35th Al Dvorak Invitational tournament Saturday at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, in suburban Chicago.

Edwardsville was 12th with 102 points, as St. Charles East won the meet with 214 points, with Chicago Marist Catholic second at 174,5 points and Lombard Motntini Catholic was third with 165,5 points in the 37-team field.

In the third-place match, Richie lost to Nathan Randle of Wauconda 2-0 on a third-period reversal, Earlier in the quarterfinals, Randle had defeated Richie 5-4 in a very close bout.

Also placing in the top eight were Bryson Nuttall at 106 pounds, Logan Hiller at 138 pounds and Blake Mink at 144 pounds, all finishing in eighth.

ROXANA PLACES EIGHT WRESTLERS IN TOP FOUR, FINISHES SECOND AT DALE BRECKEL INVITATIONAL

Roxana had eight wrestlers place, including three seconds, as the Shells finished second in the Dale Breckel Invitational tournament Saturday at Mascoutah High School,

Normal Community won the team title with 201.5 points, with the Shells second at 198 points and Morton came in third with 195 points. Civic Memorial entered a split squad, with the other half wrestling in the Beast of the East tournament, but still came in 14th with 107 points and East Alton-Wood River finished 28th,

Brandon Green at 132 pounds, Lyndon Theis at 157 pounds and James Herring at 285 pounds all finished second in their divisions, Issac Smith of Carbondale won the 132-pound final over Green 11-6, Theis fell in the 157 final to Liam Fox of Murphysboro 10-6 and Herring lost by fall to Jonathan Rulo of Belleville East at 3:21,

Logan Riggs finished third at 126 pounds, Robert Watt was fourth in the 190-pound class, Trevor Gihring was fifth in his weight class and Braden Johnson was sixth at 150 pounds.

The Eagles placed four wrestlers in the top eight, with Avery Jamie taking third place at 113 pounds, Jake Herrin was fifth at 285 pounds, Kale Hawk also placed fifth at 215 pounds and Luke McCoy was sixth at 175 pounds. Drake Champlin was the Oilers’ only place winner, taking third at 215 pounds.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In a pair of games played Monday in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, both at East Alton Ice Arena, East Alton-Wood River won over Collinsville 4-1, while Bethalto shut out Freeburg/Waterloo 3-0.

If you have Sports RoundUp, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

More like this: