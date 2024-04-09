MONDAY, APRIL 8 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 17, BUNKER HILL 0: A 12-run first inning was more than enough to help give Roxana the 15-run rule win at Bunker Hill.

Caiden Davis and Brady Jones each had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Kyle Campbell, Mason Crump, and Elias Theis all had a hit and two RBIs. Dalton Carriker pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out eight.

Chase Butler had the only hit for the Minutemen, while Cole Yates struck out two on the mound, and Kaleb Softley fanned one.

Roxana is now 10-8, while Bunker Hill goes to 3-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: McGivney's three-run fifth inning and four-run seventh helped the Griffins take the win at Southwestern's home park.

Nick Franklin had two hits and three RBIs to lead McGivney, while Mason Holmes had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI. Ben Sink struck out eight in six innings of work on the mound.

Hunter Newell had the only hit for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr struck out four, and Ike Austin fanned one.

The Griffins are now 13-1, while Southwestern goes to 10-3.

JACKSONVILLE 9, GRANITE CITY 6: Jacksonville scored four times in the third, two more in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth, while Granite City got four runs in the fifth, and two more in the sixth, giving the Warriors their 10th straight loss in the game at Babe Champion Field.

Ryan Hayes had two hits and a RBI for Granite, while Nathan Hopper had a hit and two RBIs, and both Evan Budde and Dakota Armour each had a hit and RBI. Aidan Harris struck out five on the mound, while Ben Wilson struck out three and Connor Hibbets fanned one.

The Crimsons are now 8-2, while the Warriors are 3-10.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 4: Highland rallied from a 2-1 deficit to score two in the third, and single runs in the fourth and fifth, while Jersey scored single runs in the fifth and seventh, coming up short as the Bulldogs won at home in Glik Park.

Brayden Bircher had three hits for Highland, while Zane Korte had a hit and RBI, and both Chase Knebel and Adam Munie both drove in runs. Tyler Clemons struck out four while on the mound.

Gage Walker had two hits for the Panthers, while both Easton Heafner and J.R. Wells had a hit and RBI each. Heafner struck out five while on the mound, and Luke Swanson fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 12-0-1, with Jersey slipping to 7-6.

TRIAD 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Triad jumped to an 8-0 lead after the first three innings en route to their 10-run rule win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Brady Coon had three hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Hayden Bernreuter had two hits and drove in three runs, Owen Droy had a hit and two RBIS, and Wyatt Suter socked a solo homer for his only hit and RBI. Coon struck out five on the mound, while Suter fanned one.

Carter Braun, Elijah Gruen, Kale Hawk, Riley Lamb, Noah Peterson, and Brayden Prott all had hits for the Eagles.

Triad is now 9-4, with CM going to 6-9.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 9, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: A six-run fifth was enough to give West Central the win at Calhoun.

Patrick Friedel and Jack ZIpprich had the only hits for the Warriors, with Jack Webster collecting the team's only RBI. Jacob Kress struck out three on the mound, while both Trevor Rose and Drew Wallendorf fanned one batter each.

The Cougars are now 7-2, while Calhoun slips to 1-8.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 11, CARROLLTON 7: North Greene scored three runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to come from behind to take the win at Carrollton's park.

Ethan Clark had two hits and five RBIs for the Spartans, while Garrett Hazelwonder had two hits and a RBI, Brody Berry had a hit and RBI, and Preston Bradford drove in a run. Payten Hemline struck out six while on the mound, while Jacob Hinsey fanned two, and Brad Barfield struck out one.

Carson Grafford and Carson Flowers both led the Hawks with two hits and two RBIs, while Eli Cox had two hits and a RBI, and Eli Flowers had a hit and RBI. Cox also struck out five on the mound, while Caleb Howard fanned three, and Dagen Cordes struck out two.

North Greene is now 1-5, while Carrollton is now 2-8.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 4: Metro-East scored three runs in the first, and twice in the second, third, and fourth to take the win over Marissa-Coultervillle at Martin Luther Field.

Thijson Heard had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while both Sammy Huber. Logan Johnson, and Lucas Abbott all had two hits and two RBIs. Heard also struck out 10 while on the mound.

Metro-East is now 8-3, while the Meteors go to 5-6.

In another game played on Monday, East St. Louis defeated St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic 12-11.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

TRENTON WESCLIN 18, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: After Wesclin conceded the opening run to McGivney, the Warriors scored five runs in the home half of the first, seven in the second, and six in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win over the Griffins.

Morgan Zobrist and Julia Behrmann had the only hits for McGivney, with Jada Zumwalt going all the way inside the circle, having no strikeouts.

Wesclin is now 10-4, while McGivney is now 1-7.

JERSEY 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jersey scored all six of their runs in the top of the first inning, holding CM to one hit in taking their Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Anna Kribs had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Ava Pegram had two hits and a RBI, and Emily Collins had a hit and RBI. Ashlyn Brown went all the way inside the circle, striking out 14.

Lauren Hardy had the only hit for the Eagles, while Megan Griffith struck out six, and Emma Wade fanned three.

Jersey is now 5-4, while CM drops to 5-8.

WATERLOO 5, TRIAD 0: Waterloo scored four times in the fourth and once in the fifth to take the MVC win over visiting Triad.

Phoebe Feldman had two hits for the Knights, while Alyssa DeWitte, Andie Green, and Addison Hagerty all had the other hits. Kenzie Sievers went all the way inside the circle, striking out one.

The Bulldogs are now 11-1, while Triad goes to 5-10.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 18, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Marissa Coulterville scored 12 runs in the second inning, en route to a 15-run rule win at Metro-East.

Haleigh Knipping had two hits for the Knights, while Alexis Weber had a hit and the only RBI, and Valerie Johnson also had a hit. Taylor Weber struck out four while in the circle, with Alexis Weber fanning two.

The Meteors are now 7-5, while Metro-East falls to 3-3.

HIGHLAND 8, MASCOUTAH 1: Highland scored twice in the first and third, then added single runs in the second, fifth, sixth, and seventh to take a MVC win at Mascoutah's park.

Haley Ritz had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Lucy Becker had two hits, Abby Schultz had a hit and drove in two runs, and Ale Schultz, Anna Fey, Taylor Newingham, and Holly Sexton all had hits and RBIs. Kaitlyn Wilson again threw a complete game in the circle, striking out 11.

Highland is now 5-3, while the Indians tumble to 3-8,

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 0: Calhoun scored three runs in the first, third, and fifth, scoring a single run in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting West Central.

Layla Longnecker led the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs, while Grace Ballard had two hits, and Anabel Eilerman had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Audrey Gilman fanned 15 in pitching a complete game inside the circle.

Calhoun is now 10-2-1, while the Cougars open up at 0-1.

CARROLLTON 15, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Carrollton scored four runs in both the first and second innings, then scored six times in the third, and once in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win over visiting North Greene.

Lauren Flowers had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Hayden McMurtrie hit a home run among her three hits and three RBIs, Vanna Holmes had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Daci Walls had two hits and two RBIs, and Hannah Uhles had two hits and a RBI. Flowers struck out 10 in throwing a complete game inside the circle, no-hitting the Spartans.

Chelsey Castleberry went all the way inside the circle for North Greene, fanning four.

Carrolton stays undefeated at 16-0, while the Spartans are now 1-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

GREENVILLE 2, JERSEY 1: Annie Hansen, assisted by Ella Smith, struck in the second half, but it wasn't enough, as Greenville took the three points in the win at Jersey.

Lauren Lyons had three saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Comets are now 11-2-0, while Jersey slips to 3-6-1.

In another game played on Monday, Litchfield defeated Metro-East Lutheran 7-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 13-20: McGivney was dominant in their straight-set win over Granite at the McGivney gym.

Chris Grotefendt served up 13 points for the Griffins, while Jake Fossland, Noah Garner and Drew Vilhard served up aces, Garner, Grotefendt, and Tristan Luehmann all had two kills, Luehmann led with five blocks, and Vilhard had eight assists.

McGivney is now 5-7, while the Warriors fall to 2-4.

More like this: