MONDAY, APRIL 29 SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

ALTON 15, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: Alton scored five in the first and seven in the sixth in taking a 10-run rule decision over McGivney at Griffins Park.

Josie Landuyt had three hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Lauren O’Neill had two hits and two RBIs, and Alaina Laslie had a hit and two RBIs. Grace Presley struck out eight while in the circle, with Makenzie Rayfield fanning one.

Alexa Jones had two hits for the Griffins, while Audrey Own had a hit and a RBI, Julia Behrmann had a hit, and Jada Zumwalt drove in a run. Avery Grezenbach made her season debut in the circle, striking out three, while Nora Mensing fanned two.

Alton is now 8-9, while McGivney goes to 5-13.

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, PAYSON SEYMOUR 2: Calhoun scored six runs in the first and seven more in the fourth in taking a 10-run rule win over visiting Seymour.

Delani Klaas had three hits for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had two hits and four RBIs, Lacy Pohlman had two hits and three RBIs, Katie Matthews came up with two hits and a RBI, and Grace Klaas had a pair of hits. Gilman struck out six while inside the circle, while Anabel Eilerman fanned four.

Calhoun is now 20-3-1, with the Indians going to 12-13.

MASCOUTAH 19, JERSEY 16 (10 INNINGS): In a wild and crazy game at the Jerseyville Sports Complex, Jersey scored seven runs in the fifth, and eight more in the seventh to force extra innings, but Mascoutah came up with three runs in the tenth to take the win,

Emily Collins had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Panthers, with Anna Kribs coming up with three hits and a RBI, and Maleah Derrick had two hits and a RBI. Ashlyn Brown struck out eight while in the circle, while Ellie Davis fanned one.

The Indians are now 8-12, while Jersey is now 4-12.

CARLINVILLE 4, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 2: Carlinville’s two runs in both the second and third innings were enough for Carlinville to hold off a two-run rally In the seventh by North Mac to give the Cavaliers the win at Loveless Park.

Addie Ruyle had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Chloe Pope had two hits and a RBI. Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, fanning eight,

The Cavies go to 18-4-1, while the Panthers are now 11-8.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: Northwestern scored single runs in the first, third, fourth, and fifth, and twice more in the sixth to take the win on the road at North Greene.

Chelsey Castleberry, Kearsten Smith, and Savette Schofield al had hits for the Spartans, while Castleberry struck out nine in throwing a complete game in the circle,

The Tigers are now 9-13, while North Greene falls to 4-15.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the two other matches that were played on Monday, Greenville defeated Maryville Christian 2-0, while Orchard Farm, Mo. In St. Charles County, got past Collinsville 1-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, ST. LOUIS ST. MARY’S ACADEMY CATHOLIC 20-14: McGivney looked sharp in its straight-set win over St, Mary’s at the McGivney gym,

Chris Grotefendt served up eight points and six aces for the Griffins, while Noah Garner and Grotefendt had three kills each, and Drew Vilhard had three blocks and 10 assists.

McGivney is now 16-10, while the Dragons got to 8-12.

In the day’s other match, Marquette Catholic defeated Bunker Hill on the road 25-18, 23-25, 25-23,

