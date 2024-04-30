MONDAY, APRIL 28 BASEBALL ROUND-UP

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, ALTAMONT 7: McGivney scored four runs in the first, fourth and sixth to take the win at Griffins Field.

Nathan Terhaar had three hits for the Griffins, while Mason Holmes had two hits and four RBIs, Nick Franklin had two hits and three RBIs, Kannon Kamp had two hits, and Justin Terhaar came up with a hit and four RBIs, Issac Wendler struck out six while on the mound, while both Evan Koontz and Ryker Keller fanned tow each, and Dane Keeven struck out one.

McGivney is now 23-2.

NASHVILLE 9, ROXANA 1:Nashvillle scored one run in the first, four in the second, and two in both the third and seventh to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Elias Theis had two hits for the Shells, while Brady Jones and Zeb Katzmarek had the other hits. Cooper Harris struck out six on the mound, while Dalton Carriker fanned two.

The Hornets are now 22-2, while Roxana goes to 18-10.

MASCOUTAH 5, TRIAD 0: Mascoutah broke up a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth, then added four more runs in the seventh to take a MVC win at Triad.

Hayden Bernreuter, Carter Vandever, and Brad Weber all had the hits for the Knights, while both Brady Coon and Bernreuter struck out three each on the mound.

The Indians are now 21-3, while Triad is now 15-8.

WATERLOO GUBAULT CATHOLIC 8, ALTON 1: In a game played at Grizzlies ballpark in Sauget, Gibault scored four runs in the third, once in the fourth, and three times In the seventh to take the win over Alton.

Alex Siatos had a hit and the Redbirds’ only RBI, while Austin Rathgeb and Ayden Calvert had the other hits, with Will Frasier striking out three on the mound, and Aaron Wooten fanning one.

The Hawks are now 10-16, while Alton goes to 14-11.

HARDIN CALHOUN 6, PAYSON SEYMOUR 0: Calhoun scored two in the first, three in the second, and one in the fifth in going on to the shutout win over Seymour at home.

Max Toppmeyer had two hits for the Warriors, while Jack Zipprich, Patrick Fridel, and Jack Goode all had hits and RBIs, and Cade Sievers also drove in a run. Goode also struck out seven on the mound, while Jake Hillen fanned one.

The Indians are now 11-9 on the year.

CARROLLTON 1, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: In a result from an earlier day, Eli Cox’s RBI single with two out in the bottom of the seventh gave Carrollton the win over Calhoun.

Cox’s RBI single was his only hit and the game’s only RBI, while Lucas Howard, Charlie Stumpf, and Carson Grafford had the other hits for the Hawks. Stumpf also struck out seven on the mound, while Caleb Howard fanned two,

Toppmeyer had two hits for the Warriors, while Friedel and Sievers had the other hits. Jacob Kress went all the way on the mound, striking out two.

Carrollton is now 5-14, while Calhoun goes to 10-16.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 15, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 10: After North Greene scored five runs in the first, Northwestern came up with 10 in the top of the second, and three more in the fourth to take their win at the Spartans’ park.

Garrett Hazelwonder had two hits and a RBI for North Greene, while both Ethan Clark and Brody Berry had two hits each, and Jacob Hinsey drove in a pair of runs. Payten Henline struck out four on the mound, while both Hazelwonder and Boen Berry fanned one batter each.

The Tigers are now 15-5-1, while the Spartans slip to 5-10,

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 10, CARLINVILLE 0: North Mac scored five runs in the first, single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth, and twice more in the seventh to take the win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Noah Convery had three hits for the Cavaliers, while Bryce Widner had the only other hit. Both Dom Alepra and Convery struck out two on the mound, while Noah Byots fanned one.

The Panthers are now 9-9, while Carlinville goes to 3-16.

