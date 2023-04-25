CARLINVILLE 15, LITCHFIELD 2

Carlinville scored twice in the first, five in the second, seven in the third and once in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win at home over Litchfield.

Isabella Tiburzi had four hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, with Braley Wiser coming up with three hits, Addie Ruyle, Chloe Pope and Alyssa Carriker all had two hits and two RBIs, Karly Tipps had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Hannah Gibson had a hit and RBI and Olivia Kunz had a RBI.

Both Kali Robinson and Gibson struck out three while in the circle for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 15-3, while the Purple Panthers go to 6-10.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

EAWR scored three times in the first, third and fourth innings in going on to a 10-run rule win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Lily Tretter had two hits and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Haley Pratt had a hit and two RBIs, both Jordan Ealey and Jayde Kassler had a hit and RBI, Camey Adams and KayLynn Buttry each had a hit and both Chloe Driver and Avery Gilliam both had a RBI.

Olivia Tinsley had two hits for the Explorers, while Sofia Lamere, Alayiah Misuraca, Haley Noss and Miyiah Porter all had hits.

EAWR is now 6-12, while Marquette goes to 3-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, NEW ATHENS 3

McGivney scored five runs in the third inning and six more in the fifth to win their third game of the season at New Athens.

Sarah Hyten had three hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Julia Behrmann had two hits and three RBIs, Avery Grenzebach had a pair of hits, Alexis Bond had both the first-ever grand slam and first homer overall in the program's history for her only hit and four RBIs, both Nora Mensing and Jada Zumwalt had a hit and RBI each, Olivia Klusas had a hit and Anna Henke drove in a run.

Grenzebach went all the way in the circle, fanning nine.

McGivney is now 3-12, while the Yellowjackets go to 4-11.

JERSEY 4, WATERLOO 3

Jersey came back from a 3-0 deficit to score twice in both the fifth and sixth inning to take the MVC road win at Waterloo.

Bria Tuttle had two hits for the Panthers, while Emily Collins had a hit and two RBIs, Kendal Davis came up with a hit and RBI, Rose Brainerd had a hit and Lily Wilkinson drove in a run.

Ashlyn Brown struck out five in throwing a complete game for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 11-6, while the Bulldogs drop to 12-5.

GILLESPIE 3, BUNKER HILL 2

Gillespie broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh and held off Bunker Hill's rally to take the road win.

Lauren Lenihan had two hits and drove home both of the Minutemaids' runs, while Maya Henfling had the other hit of the day.

Lenihan went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

The Miners are now 14-2, while Bunker Hill goes to 7-4.

HIGHLAND 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5

Highland went ahead with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a MVC win at home over CM.

Karli Dant had three hits and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Maggie Grohmann had three hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI, Alex Schultz had two hits and two RBIs, Maci Miles had a pair of hits and both Sophia Donoho and Abby Schultz had a hit and RBI each.

Bella Thien had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Danika Chester had a solo homer for her only hit and RBI and Ella Landers had the only other hit.

Donoho struck out two while in the circle for Highland, with Kaitlyn Wilson fanning one. Chester went all the way in the circle for CM, striking out one.

The Bulldogs are now 10-6-1, while the Eagles drop to 9-6.

ALTON 22, CAHOKIA 0

Alton scored 12 runs in the first inning, then added seven runs in the second and three in the third in taking a 15-run rule win over Cahokia.

Laci Fischer and Alissa Sauls each had four hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Morgan Plummer had four hits and a RBI, Jordan Watsek had three hits and two RBIs, Reese Plont had two hits and four RBIs, Grace Presley had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Alaina Laslie had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI, Summer Campbell had two hits, Savannah Russell had a hit and two RBIs and Paige Morris came up with a hit.

Makenzie Rayfield struck out six while in the circle for Alton, with Presley fanning three.

The Redbirds are 6-9, while the Comanches are 0-8.

TRIAD 13, MASCOUTAH 8

