ALTON 6, ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 2

Alton scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break open the game in taking the win over the Patriots, a home school team, at BMAC Field in Bridgeton, Mo., in north St. Louis County.

Reid Murray had two hits for the Redbirds, while Jayden Diaz had a hit and two RBIs, Deon Harrington, Austin Rathgeb and Miles Windmiller all had hits and RBIs, Cooper Hagen had a hit and Logan Bogard drove in a run.

Murray also struck out seven while on the mound for Alton, with Colton Wendle fanned one.

The Redbirds go to 7-11, while the Patriots are now 20-6.

CARLINVILLE 7, LITCHFIELD 4

Carlinville bounced back nicely from their first loss of the year to Father McGivney Catholic, scoring two runs in the second, fifth and sixth to take the South Central Conference win over Litchfield at Loveless Park.

Zach Reels had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Dane Boatman and Liam Tieman both had two hits and a RBI, Ryenn Hart had a pair of hits, Henry Kufa had a hit and drove in two runs and Connor Strutner had a hit.

Dom Alepra had four strikeouts while on the mound for Carlinville and Kolton Costello fanned one.

The Cavies are now 13-1, while the Purple Panthers go to 4-16.

WATERLOO 4, JERSEY 2

A three-run first inning was enough to help Waterloo take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Easton Heafner had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Drake Goetten had the other two hits on the day and Luke Swenson drove in a run.

Heafner struck out four batters while on the mound for Jersey and J.R. Wells fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 12-6, while the Panthers went to 8-13.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0

Triad scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take a MVC win at Mascoutah.

Brady Coon had three hits for the Knights, while McGrady Noyes had a hit and RBI, Wyatt Bugger, Nic Funk, T.J. Suter and Wyatt Suter all had hits and Donny Becker drove in a run.

Austin Brown tossed a complete game for Triad, striking out 14 batters.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are now 15-7, while the Indians are 16-4-1.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 8, VALMEYER 6

Gibault put up three runs in the first, two more in both the third and fourth and one in the fifth to take a win over visiting Valmeyer.

Both Luke Blackwell and Landon Roy had two hits each for the Pirates, while Elijah Miller, Jake Killy and Chase Snyder each had a hit and RBI and Jacob Brown also drove in a run.

Blackwell had five strikeouts on the mound for Valmeyer, while Roy fanned one.

The Hawks are now 11-8, while the Pirates go to 7-10.

HIGHLAND 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2

Highland jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and went on to the MVC win over CM at home.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Brayden Bircher had two hits, Mason Emig and Landon Gunter had a hit and RBI each, Keaton Favre, Adam Munie and Deklan Riggs had a hit each and both Trent Clemons and Brenden Gelly had RBIs.

Noah Peterson had two hits for the Eagles, while Brayden Prott had a hit and RBI and August Frankford had the only other hit.

Chase Knebel threw a complete game for Highland, striking out five, while Sam Buckley fanned two for CM and Frankford struck out one.

The Bulldogs are now 12-7, while the Eagles fall to 10-8.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 8, GRANITE CITY 2

After Granite City scored in the opening inning, Mater Dei took the lead, scoring twice in the home half of the first, then scored three in the second and one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth to take the home win.

Dakota Armour had two hits for the Warriors, while Nick Huskamp, Hunter Macko, Luke Robles and Dylan Scott also had hits and both Lucas Haddix and Connor Dine had the RBIs.

Armour struck out seven while on the mound for Granite and Scott fanned one.

The Knights are now 12-8, while the Warriors go to 4-13.

HARDIN CALHOUN 4, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3

After North Greene took an early lead with two runs in the first, Calhoun rallied and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a walk-off win over the Spartans.

Patrick Friedel had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Jack Zipprich had two hits and also drove in a run, Cade Sievers had a hit and RBI, Drew Wallendorf and Jacob LaMarsh had a hit each and Max Toppmeyer also had a RBI.

Davis Wilson struck out two for Calhoun, while Sievers fanned one.

The Warriors are now 7-17, while North Greene goes to 7-5.

More like this: