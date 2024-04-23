MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2024, SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: EAWR scored three times in the second, four in the third, and once each in the fourth and sixth to take the win over Marquette at Leroy Emerick Field.

Jayde Kassler had a hit and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Camey Adams had a hit and RBI, Jordan Ealey had the only other hit, and Madelyn Stone drove in a run. Ealey went all the way inside the circle, striking out eight.

Alyssa Coles, Jayla Dickson, Meredith Zigrang, and Sofia Lamiere all had hits for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans fanned three in pitching a complete game inside the circle.

EAWR Is now 4-15, with Marquette going to 3-11 on the year.

TRIAD 13, MASCOUTAH 10: In a wild game at Mascoutah's park, Triad put up four runs in both the first and third innings, later scoring two runs in the seventh, then held off a Mascoutah rally to take the win.

Andie Green and Addison Haggerty both had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Phoebe Feldman had two hits and two RBIs, and Alyssa DeWitte and Addi Jones had two hits and a RBI each. Kenzi Sievers struck out two while in the circle.

Triad is now 9-11, while the Indians go to 8-12.

ALTON 6, CAHOKIA 0: Alton scored all six of its runs, then made them stand up, as the Redbirds defeated Cahokia at Redbirds Park.

Katelyn Brawley and Morgan Plummer had the only two hits for Alton, while Makenzie Rayfield went all the way inside the circle, striking out eight.

The Redbirds are now 6-9, while the Comanches go to 0-13.

WATERLOO 6, JERSEY 2: Waterloo scored once in the second, twice in the third, and three times in the sixth in their win at Jersey.

Caroline Ward had two hits and both of the Panthers' RBIs, while Emily Collins, Ellie Davis, and Kaelynn Forrester all had hits. Ashlyn Brown struck out six inside the circle, while Davis fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 18-4, while Jersey goes to 4-10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, COLLINSVILLE 5: Southwestern scored twice in the second, three times in the third, and five in fourth in going on to their win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Josie Hagen had three hits for the Piasa Birds, with Maddy Fenstermaker having two hits and three RBIs, and Ella Kadell had a hit and two RBIs. Grace Strohbeck struck out eight in going all the way in the circle.

Both Katie Bardwell and Bailey Demick had three hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, with Demick hitting a solo home run, Carsyn Moad had two hits and two RBIs, and Emma Hylton had two hits and a RBI. Marissa Thomas struck out four while in the circle.

Southwestern is now 10-11, while Collinsville goes to 4-15.

CARLINVILLE 7, LITCHFIELD 3: Carlinville scored three times in the first, then four in the fifth in going on to the win over Litchfield on the road.

Both Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi had three hits each for the Cavaliers, while Chloe Pope had two hits and a RBI, and Hallie Gibson had a hit and drove in three runs. Hallie Gibson also went all the way in the circle, striking out 16.

Carlinville is now 16-3-1, while the Purple Panthers are now 6-9.

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Calhoun scored three runs in both the first and second innings, then one in the third, and seven in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at North Greene.

Audrey Gilman had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Katie Matthews had two hits and two RBIs, both Lacy Pohlman and Gracie Klaas had two hits and a RBI, and Anabel Eilerman had two hits. Layna Longnecker struck out eight while in the circle.

Chelsey Castleberry and Brandy Davidson had the only hits for the Spartans, while Davidson also went the distance in the circle, fanning four.

Calhoun is now 17-2-1, while North Greene goes to 4-11.

HIGHLAND 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Highland scored once in the second and fifth, trading two runs with CM in the third, en route to the MVC win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Hailey Ritz had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Wilson, Anna Fey, and Jordan Bircher also had hits, and Lucy Becker came up with a RBI. Wilson struck out eight in throwing a complete game in the circle.

Lauren Hardy had two hits for the Eagles, while Skylar Johnson had a hit and the only RBI, and Avari Combes, Ella Landers, Emma Wade, Danika Chester, and Bella Thein all had hits. Griffith also went all the way in the circle, fanning six.

Highland is now 10-6, while CM goes to 7-11.

CARROLLTON 30, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 0: Carrollton had three very big innings, scoring 13 in the first, 10 in the second, and seven in the third in taking a 15-run rule win at Griggsville-Perry.

Daci Walls had five hits and seven RBIs for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers had three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs, Halle Webb had three hits and two RBIs, Megan Camden had two hits and three RBIs, Hannah Uhles had two hits and two RBIs, Vanna Holmes came up with two hits and a RBI, and Kaylee Day hit a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs.

Flowers struck out three inside the circle, while Uhles fanned three, and Brookelyn Eilerman fanned one.

Carrollton is now 23-1, while the Tornadoes are 0-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, HIGHLAND 0: Abrianna Garrett, Avery Huddleston, and Aubrey Voyles all scored as CM picked up the three points at Highland.

Huddleston and Voyles also had assists for the Eagles, while Sydney Moore had two saves in goal to record another clean sheet. Sophia Fleming had 12 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

CM is now 10-6-1, while Highland goes to 8-6-0.

TRIAD 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: London Looby, assisted by Maddie Hunt, struck in the first half for the only goal as Triad won at home over West.

Payton Hartmann had five saves in goal to record the clean sheet, while Brooke Stellhorn also had five saves in goal for the Maroons.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are now 11-4-0, while West slips to 5-10-0.

ROXANA 4, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Reagan Lynn's hat trick and Kylee Slayden's strike helped Roxana take the three points over Maryville at the Lions' Den.

Kinsley Mouser had two assists for the Shells, while Laynie Gehrs and Lynn also assisted, and Genna Pruett made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 9-6-0, while the Lions go to 1-7-0.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Rosa Sanchez, assisted by Emily Kober, had the only goal for Metro-East in Southwestern's win at Knights Field. Allison Waller was also credited with an assist on the goal

The Piasa Birds are now 5-12-0, while the Knights go to 1-12-2.

WATERLOO 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Rachel Kretzer's second-half strike was cancelled out by Lily Colson's goal, assisted by Grace Pohl, as Waterloo and McGivney fought to a stalemate at Bouse Road.

Peyton Ellis had seven saves in goal for the Griffins, while Larkin Nottmeier had six saves for the Bulldogs.

McGivney is now 12-2-3, while Waterloo goes to 8-3-2.

In other scores from Monday night, in a boys volleyball match, Granite City won over St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 25-15, 25-13, while in a boys tennis dual meet, Highland defeated Granite 9-0.

BASEBALL ROUNDUP

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 1: Triad scored six runs in the bottom of the second to get started, then never looked back in taking a MVC home run over Jersey

Brady Coon led the way for the Knights with four hits and two RBIs, while Gave Deaver had two hits and two RBIs. Coon also struck out 10 while on the mound, with Owen Droy fanning one.

Gage Carey had the only RBI on a day the Panthers were no-hit. Carey, Easton Heafner, and J.R. Wells each had one strikeout on the mound.

Triad is now 15-6, while Jersey goes to 11-8.

MASCOUTAH 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Mascoutah scored four in the first, three in the third, and five in the seventh in their win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Dane Godar and Jack Piening had the hits for the Eagles, while August Frankford, Christian Garrett, Godar, Elijah Gruen, Trent Heflin, and Tanner Hokamp all struck out one batter each.

The Indians are now 18-2, while CM slips to 7-14.

HIGHLAND 2, WATERLOO 1:All the scoring happened in the fourth inning, when Highland plated two runs, and Waterloo halved the lead in the home half as Highland made the lead stand up to take the win.

Darrin Stone had two hits and a RBI for Highland, while Adam Munie had a hit and the other RBI, and Chase Knebel, Jake Ottensmeier, and Deklan Riggs had the other hits. Trent Clemons went all the way on the mound, fanning seven.

Highland is now 19-1-1, while Waterloo goes to 10-7.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 10, GRANITE CITY 5: Mater Dei scored all of its runs in the first three innings, putting up four in the first, one in the second, and five in the third, giving the Knights the win at Babe Champion Field.

Evan Budde and Brendan Hard both had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Luke Haddix had a hit and two RBIs. Aidan Harris struck out two while on the mound.

Mater Dei is now 6-14, while Granite 3-14.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 3, ALTON 1: The Home School Patriots broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Alton at Redbirds Field.

Deon Harrington and Jack Puent had the only hits for the Redbirds, with Logan Bogard driving in the only run. Colton Wendle struck out three while on the mound.

The Patriots are now 19-14, while Alton drops to 14-8.

VALMEYER 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: Valmeyer scored four times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth en route to a win over Gibalut on Valmeyer's park.

Chase Snyder had a monster day at the plate for the Pirates, having four hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, while Troy Neff had two hits and drove home a run. Luke Blackwell went all the way on the mound, striking out 12.

Valmeyer is now 12-8, while the Hawks go to 8-16.

GILLESPIE 8, BUNKER HILL 1: Gillespie scored three runs in the third and fifth innings to help the Miners take the win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Clint Thyer and Brennan Fulton had the hits for the Minutemen, while Jack Wilcox struck out three while on the mound.

Gillespie is now 15-7, while Bunker Hill slips to 3-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 4: Calhoun broke a 2-2 tie with North Greene in the middle innings, scoring one in the fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth, and three in the seventh to take the road win.

Blake Nolte, Max Toppmeyer, and Patrick Friedel all had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Drew Wallendorf had two hits, and Cade Sievers had a hit and four RBIs. Jack Goode struck out four while on the mound, with Jake Hillen fanning two.

Jacob Hinesey had a pair of hits for the Spartans, with Payten Henline having a hit and two RBIs, Eli Clark had a hit, and Brett Berry drove in a run. Garrett Hazelwonder struck out five on the mound, with Henline fanning one.

Calhoun is now 8-13, while North Greene goes to 5-8.

CARROLLTON 12, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 2: Carrollton scored three times in the first, four in the second and fifth, and once in the third to take a 10-run rule win at home over Griggsville-Perry.

Eli Cox had three hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while Landon Grafford had three hits, and Lucas Howard had two hits and five RBIs. Caleb Howard struck out three while on the mound, with Caleb Flowers struck out two, and Grafford fanned one.

Carrollton is now 4-12, while the Tornadoes are 1-12.

LITCHFIELD 8, CARLINVILLE 1: Litchfield scored once in the first and sixth, along with two in the second and four in the fifth to take the home win over Carlinville.

Bryce Widner had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Mason Wise, Noah Byots, and Noah Convery all had hits. Byots struck out four on the mound, while Dom Alepra and Convery both fanned three.

The Purple Panthers are now 18-4, while Carlinville goes to 2-15.

More like this: