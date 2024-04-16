MONDAY, APRIL 15 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: A seven-run sixth inning gave Jersey a come-from-behind win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Gage Walker led the Panthers with three hits and two RBIs, while Evan Cheek had two hits and three RBIs, and Zach Weiner had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Easton Heafner went all the way on the mound, striking out eight.

Kale Hawk had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while both Justin Banovs and Tyler Mills had two hits and a RBI, and Elijah Gruen had two hits. Trent Heflin struck out three while on the mound, with Jacob Flowers fanning two.

MASCOUTAH 2, HIGHLAND 1: Mascoutah scored twice in the second, while Highland scored once in the top of the third, which would be all the scoring as the Indians dealt the Bulldogs their first loss of the year.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits for Highland, while Keaton Favre, Zane Korte, and Deklan Riggs all had hits. Trent Clemons pitched a complete game, striking out one.

COLUMBIA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: A Columbia four-run third was the difference, as Marquette scored three in the fifth, but couldn't catch up as the Eagles won at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Mikey Wilson had two hits for the Explorers, while Mykai Taylor, Scott Vickrey. and Jack Pruitt had a hit and RBI each. Mathew Cain struck out three while on the mound, while Joe Stephan fanned two.

Columbia is now 14-4, while Marquette falls to 9-6.

TRIAD 12, WATERLOO 2: Triad hit for eight runs in the third in going on to a 10-run rule win over Waterloo at Triad's Park.

Hayden Bernreuter had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Knights, while Owen Droy had two hits, along with a home run, and five RBIs, Brady Coon had two hits, Gabe Deaver hit a solo homer for his only hit and RBI, while both Landon Loomis and Carter Vandiver had a hit and RBI each. Coon also went all the way on the mound, fanning five.

Triad is now 11-5, while the Bulldogs slip to 9-8.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 4, VALMEYER 3: After Valmeyer scored twice in the third to go ahead 3-1, the Patriots scored once in the fourth, fifth, and sixth to take the win at the Pirates' park.

Landon Roy had two hits for Valmeyer, while Luke Blackwell had a hit and two RBIs, Chase Snyder had a hit, and Jacob Brown had a RBI. Evan Hill had three strikeouts on the mound, while Jake Coats fanned two.

The Patriots are now 18-11. while the Pirates go to 10-5.

NOKOMIS 12, BUNKER HILL 2: Nokomis scored three runs in the first and sixth, along with four runs in the second to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Clint Thyer had three hits and a RBI for the Minutemen, while Ethan Heiens had two hits, and Dean Throne drove in a run. Heiens also struck out two while on the mound.

The Redskins are now 11-8. while Bunker Hill goes to 3-7.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 2, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Triopia scored twice in the third, while Calhoun countered with a run in the fourth, and it would be all the scoring as the Trojans held off the Warriors at Triopia.

Cooper Klocke and Patrick Friedel had the only two hits for Calhoun, while Drew Wallendorf had the only RBI. Jacob Kress went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

Triopia is now 5-13, while the Warriors are now 6-12.

LITCHFIELD 10, CARLINVILLE 1: Litchfield scored four runs in the second and sixth en route to a South Central Conference win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Noah Byots had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Noah Convery had a hit and RBI. Dom Alepra struck out four on the mound, while both Camden Naugle and Bryce Widner fanned two batsmen each, and both Mason Wise and Byots struck out one each.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 13, CARROLLTON 7: Northwestern scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a tight game in going on to their win over visiting Carrollton.

Eli Flowers had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Eli Cox hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBis on the day. Both Cox and Charlie Stumpf had four strikeouts each.

The Tigers are now 10-6-1, while Carrollton goes to 3-12.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 19, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 1: North Greene came up big in the top of the sixth, scoring 13 runs to help take a 10-run rule win at Griggsville-Perry.

Garrett Hazelwonder had two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans, while Brody Berry had two hits, Payten Henline had a hit and three RBIs, Boen Berry had two RBIs, and Caleb Williams also drove in a run. Jacob Hinsey struck out six while on the mound, while Boen Berry and Henline both fanned one each.

North Greene is now 5-7, while the Tornadoes are 1-10.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 16-18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0-2: Alton scored eight runs in both the first and second innings to win the opener of a doubleheader at Redbirds Park, then in the nightcap, scored six in the first, seven in the second, and three in the fifth to take a pair of 15-run rule wins over East St. Louis.

Morgan Plummer had three hits and three RBIs in the opener for the Redbirds, while Jordan Watsek had two hits and four RBIs, Meadow Gray had two hits and a RBI, and Grace Presley had a hit and three RBIs. Presley went all the way inside the circle, striking out seven and no-hitting the Flyers. Aniyah Ludy fanned two for East Side in the circle.

In the nightcap, Sophia Hanneken had three hits and three RBIs for Alton, while Presley had three hits and two RBIs, Lauren O'Neill had three hits, and Watsek, Plummer, and Lexi Fischer had two hits and a RBI. Makenzie Rayfield went all the way in the circle, fanning four.

Robyn Williams had the only hit for the Flyers, while Asia Jackson and Tamar Randell each drove in a run. Ludy struck out four inside the circle.

Layna Longnecker fanned one.

Calhoun is now 15-0-1, while the Trojans fall to 1-2.

CARLINVILLE 8, LITCHFIELD 1: Carlinville scored four in the second and three in the third on their way to a SCC win over Litchfield at Loveless Park.

Isabella Tiburzi had three hits for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson had two hits and a RBI, both Olivia Kunz and Addie Riyle had a hit and RBI each, and Karly Tipps had a RBI. Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

CARROLLTON 8, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Carrollton won its 20th game in a row with one run in the second and sixth, and two runs in the third, fifth and seventh in taking the win at Northwestern.

Vanna Holmes had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Daci Walls had a solo home run among her three hits and RBI, Megan Camden had two hits, and Lauren Flowers came up with a RBI, while striking out 11 in the circle.

Carrollton is now 20-0, while the Tigers stumble to 4-9.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, MASCOUTAH 2: CM scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put away the result over Mascoutah at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Bella Thein had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Skylar Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, Megan Griffith had two hits and a RBI, and Avari Combes drove in a run. Griffith went all the way inside the circle, fanning nine.

CM is now 6-9, while the Indians are 4-10.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 24, CAHOKIA 2: McGivney scored 10 runs in the third and nine more in the fourth to go on to a 15-run rule win at Cahokia.

Morgan Zobrist had three hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Jada Zumwalt had two hits and three RBIs, Maddy Callovini and Ani Hasenstab had two hits and two RBIs, Alexa Jones, Julia Behrmann, and Audrey Klusas all had RBIs. Nora Mensing struck out six in a complete game inside the circle.

McGivney is now 4-8, while the Comanches are now 0-12.

HIGHLAND 3, WATERLOO 1: Waterloo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth before Highland scored three runs in the home half of the sixth to take the MVC win at home over Waterloo.

Abby Schultz's three-run homer over the center field fence was the deciding blow for Highland, as she had the only RBIs on the day. Alex Schultz, Kaitlyn Wilson, Lucy Becker and Hailey Ritz had the other hits, while Wilson again went all the way in the circle, striking out 14.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Southwestern scored two in the first, third, and fourth, and also four in the second in taking a 10-run rule win at Gordon Moore Park over Marquette.

Maddy Fenstermaker had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Vivian Zurheide had two hits, Abby McDonald had a hit and two RBIs, while Ella Kadell had a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, and Josie Hagan drove in a pair of runs. Mya Greenwell struck out four in pitching a complete game inside the circle.

Allie Weiner had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Jayla Dickson and Ashlynn Bennett had two hits each. Kennedy Eveans struck out four while in the circle.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 17, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 4:A pair of four-run innings, in the fourth and sixth, and a six-run seventh gave the win to North Greene at Griggsville-Perry.

Chelsey Castleberry had a monster day at the plate, with five hits and seven RBIs for the Spartans, while Alyeah Benkowski had four hits and a RBI, Jaycey Arnold, Kaydence Ford, and Carlee Speaker all had two hits and two RBIs each, and Savette Schofield had two hits and a RBI. Castleberry went all the way inside the circle, fanning 10.

North Greene is now 4-9, while the Tornadoes slip to 0-5.

TRIAD 3, JERSEY 2: Delaney Hess' sixth-inning RBI single gave Triad the win over Jersey at the Jerseyvillle Sports Complex.

Hess had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Addi Jones had two hits, while both Hess and Kenzi Sievers struck out four in the circle.

Emily Collins had three hits and the only two RBIs for the Panthers, while Chloe Beemer, Maleah Derrick and Anna Kribs all had two hits. Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

Triad is now 7-10, while Jersey goes to 4-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, ROXANA 1: Delaney Griffin hit for a hat trick, Avery Huddleston had a brace (two goals), and Abrianna Garrett found the back of the net as CM took all three points over Roxana at Norman Lewis Field.

Garrett and Aubrey Voyles both had two assists for the Eagles, who; e Huddleston and Brooke Harris also assisted. Kylee Slayden, assisted by Reagan Lynn, had the only goal for the Shells, while Genna Pruett had 10 saves in goal for Roxana.

CM is now 9-5-1, while the Shells drop to 6-6-0.

TRIAD 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Ella George's second-half strike, assisted by Maddie Hunt, was the only goal of the game as Triad took the three points at Althoff's pitch.

Payton Hartmann had eight saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Knights, while Anna Brewer had five saves in goal for the Crusaders.

Triad is now 8-4-0, while Althoff goes to 4-9-2.

