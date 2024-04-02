BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, MT. VERNON 0

In a very tight pitcher's dual at Mt. Vernon's home park, McGivney got the breakthrough in the top of the seventh, scoring the game's only run to take the win.

Drew Kleinheider had the Griffins' only hit, but Nick Franklin had the game-winning RBI. Mason Holmes scattered three hits in a complete game win on the mound, walking three and striking out eight.

McGivney is now 8-1, while the Rams slip to 3-8.

ALTON 6, ROXANA 3

HIGHLAND 14, GRANITE CITY 0

Highland scored in the first four innings, hitting with five in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Granite City.

Jake Ottensmeier led the Bulldogs with two hits and three RBIs, while Brayden Decker had two hits and a RBI, Deklan RIggs and a hit ant two RBIs, and Trey Koishor also drove in a pair of runs. Trent Clemons scattered two hits while striking out eight on the mound.

Nathan Hopper and Ethan Budde had the only two hits on the day for the Warriors, while Budde and Ryan Hayes each struck out one.



Highland is now 7-0-1. with Granite falling to 3-6.

COLLINSVILLE 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4

Collinsville scored all of its runs in the second, third, and fourth, while CM scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh, but saw their comeback fall shots as the Kahoks took the win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Both Ethan Bagwell and Luke Robinson had two hits and two RBIs each for Collinsville, while Darren Pennell had two hits and an RBI. Kris Alcorn struck out six on the mound, while Blaine Martinez fanned five.

Noah Peterson had two hits for the Eagles, while Jack Piening had a hit and RBI, and August Frankford also drove home a run. Andrew Nation struck out five while on the mound, and Dane Godar fanned one.

The Kahoks are now 5-6, while CM falls to 4-7,

CARLINVILLE 2, STAUNTON 1

After both teams traded runs in the fourth, Carlinville broke the tie with a run in the seventh to take their first win of the season at Staunton.

Noah Byots and Aiden Wagner each had two hits and an RBI for the Cavaliers, while Noah Convery and Blake Killam also had hits. Dom Alepra went all the way on the mound, giving up one run on four hits, while fanning eight.

Drake Billings had two hits and the Bulldogs' only RBI, while Matt Overby also had a pair of hits. Brady Gillen struck out eight on the mound, while Reese Bohlen fanned four.

Carlinville is now 1-6, while Staunton goes to 3-10.

SOFTBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10

EAWR had a 10-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Gibault scored six times in the inning to pull out the win over the Oilers.

KayLynn Buttry led EAWR with four hits and four RBIs, while Chloe Driver had two hits and two RBIs, both Lily Tretter and Averi Gilliam had two hits and an RBI each, Hailey Pratt had two hits, and Jordan Ealey socked a solo homer. Ealey also struck out three while in the circle.

The Hawks are now 2-5, while the Oilers are 1-9.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 4, LITCHFIELD 1

Madelyn Roach and Peyton Beard both had braces (two goals each) as Highland took the three points at home over Staunton.

Payton Frey had three assists for the Bulldogs, while Ada Huelskamp had the other assist, and Sophie Fleming had seven saves in goal.

Highland is now 5-2-0, while the Purple Panthers slide to 2-3-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1

Abrianna Garrett remained hot for CM with another brace (two goals), with Delaney Griffin and Aubrey Voyles also finding the back of the net as the Eagles took the three points over Gibault at Oerter Park in Waterloo.

Garrett, Avery Huddleston, Emily Richardson, and Voyles also had assists for CM, while Sydney Moore made three saves in goal.

The Eagles are now 6-3-0, while the Hawks go to 3-5-0.

