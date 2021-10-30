NORMAL - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers turned in one of their best performances ever with their show “Carnival Mystique,” last weekend under the direction of Director Ryan Lipscomb and Dean Anderson.

On Saturday, October 23, the EHS Marching Tigers competed in the 2021 Illinois State Marching Band Championships held at Hancock Stadium in Normal. The Tigers placed first in their Category (5A) in the preliminary competition, automatically qualifying them to compete in the finals, where they tied for fifth-place overall.

“Carnival Mystique” features music from "Pink Elephants on Parade" by Oliver Wallace, "Pee-Wee's Breakfast Machine" by Danny Elfman, "Send in the Clowns" by Stephen Sondheim, and “Circus,” performed by Britney Spears. Arrangements by Steve Vento.

EHS Band Director Lipscomb said when they announced the Marching Tigers Band as Class Champion for 5A, “our kids just erupted. It was a really special moment and I know the kids will remember it forever.”

Ry Montgomery, a drummer, said he had a lot of faith and hope the Marching Tigers could place well and knew things could go wrong, but he said he and the others were all so thankful when they heard the results.

Jaden Hernandez, a junior drum major, may have summed it up the best: “We worked really hard and everyone was super excited with placement at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships.”

http://ilmarching.com/festivals_detail.php?FestivalID=1025

More about the Illinois State University Marching Bands Competition may be found at the address here:https://finearts.illinoisstate.edu/band-day/

