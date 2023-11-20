COLLINSVILLE - Molina Healthcare of Illinois (“Molina”), together with Spirit of Sharing Soup Kitchen (S.O.S. Soup Kitchen) will host a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner giveaway in Collinsville. Three hundred hot, to-go Thanksgiving meals will be distributed, while supplies last. The meal, catered by Conway’s Catering Co., will include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dressing, cranberry sauce, a roll, and a slice of pie.

With over 9% of Madison County residents facing food insecurity, the holidays can be stressful. Through this annual event, Molina hopes to make an impact on local families in need of a nutritious, accessible meal this holiday season.

WHAT: Molina and S.O.S Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Food Distribution Event

WHERE: First United Presbyterian Church

201 E. Church St.

Collinsville, IL 62234

WHEN: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. (while supplies last)

