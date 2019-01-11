ALTON - The OSF HealthCare Foundation has received a $1 million gift from Mike and Amy Moeller to support construction of a new, free-standing state-of-the-art Cancer Center on the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus in Alton, Illinois. Thanks to this generous gift, OSF Saint Anthony’s is now more than 60 percent of the way to a $2.5 million fundraising goal for construction.

In addition, the Moellers have pledged another $150,000 as yearly sponsors of the OSF HealthCare Foundation golf outing which supports operations for the Oncology program. The Moellers first learned about the patient-focused, high quality care provided at OSF Saint Anthony’s when Mike began participating in the Foundation’s annual golf tournament about 10 years ago.

Construction of the 15,500 square foot facility is underway and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019, with the total project cost of $14 million. During a celebration Thursday, January 10, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony President Ajay Pathak announced the new building will be called the Moeller Cancer Center.

Pathak said the essential and transformative gift was a result of conversations about the importance of support from loved ones and excellent, compassionate care close to home.

"As many of you know, the fight against cancer is a team effort so being able to do that with leading providers and the highest quality but at a location or geography that meets the needs of our patients is just a tremendous opportunity. And, so sharing that with Mike and Amy, Mike's comment to me was, 'What more can I do? How can I help?'" Pathak told a gathering of about 50 members of the capital campaign committee as well as other cancer center supporters, including care providers.

