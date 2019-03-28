ST. LOUIS – Due to concerns about Mississippi River flooding, MoDOT will shift traffic on southbound Route 67 near West Alton to the northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon before the evening rush.

Crews will close one lane in each direction between the Lewis Bridge and Clark Bridge and will shift southbound traffic to the northbound side, MoDOT said. This traffic shift will remain until it appears that river levels no longer threaten the southbound lanes.

NWS St. Louis Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said the Mississippi River at Alton has a new crest, which has risen to 30.5 feet, which is moderate flooding. The crest for the river is now set for Thursday, April 4.

Grafton, which is currently open for business, also has a higher forecast crest at 27 feet, which continues moderate flooding levels. That crest is expected on April 1. Hardin is experiencing moderate flooding, cresting at 31.8 later tonight.

"The Hardin crest is mainly due to the backwater effect from the Mississippi," Walsh said.

"The moderate flooding is due to continued snowmelt from upstream," added Walsh. "We are expected to get 1-2 inches of rain this week, starting Thursday night, through Friday. We are expecting showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. It does not look to be severe. There will be a low to mid 60s temperature until Friday A front behind the rain will push temperatures to the low 50s Saturday and Sunday."

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

