Models Wanted! The Riverbender.com Community Center needs male and female models of all sizes, fast! Models will sport the latest in Prom fashions for teens available at Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear at the Prom Fashion Show on February 15. Think you can do your thing on the catwalk? Then contact Michelle at Riverbender.com Community Center at 465-9850, ext. 212 or download a form at http://www.riverbender.com/share/files/ModelApplicationProm2013.pdf today. Auditions will be held January 22 at 6 p.m. at the Center so submit your application now!