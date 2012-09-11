GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Men's tennis team invites tennis players of all ages, experience levels, and abilities to the Second Annual Mixed Up Doubles Tennis Tournament fundraiser, to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 22 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college's Godfrey campus.

This unique event will have players participating in three rounds of doubles where each round is a single set played with different people. Participants can specify their preference to play more competitive doubles at their level or to get a chance to play different formats such as mixed, multi-level, cross-generational and wheelchair.

Members of the Trailblazers men's team also will participate as proceeds from the tournament will support the team. Charitable donations also will be accepted.

"This is truly tennis for everyone," said James Humphrey, L&C head men's tennis coach. "It will be a great day to have fun and play some good tennis and offer a chance to meet other local tennis players and support Lewis and Clark tennis."

Article continues after sponsor message

Players may register now for the tournament by visiting http://www.lc.edu/athletics/mens/tennis/mixedupdoubles.aspx

Those not playing in the tournament who would like to make a tax deductible donation to help support the team can mail a check made out to "Lewis & Clark" with "Men's Tennis" in the memo to:

Lewis & Clark

Finance Office

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

For more information, please contact Humphrey at jhumphrey@mail.lc.edu or (314) 884-1077.

More like this: