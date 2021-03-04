Mitchell Fire Department Able To Extinguish Farm Field Fire Before It Reached Any Homes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message EDWARDSVILLE - Mitchell Fire Department responded to a farm field on fire Thursday afternoon in the area of 3429 Sand Road. When firefighters arrived part of the field was on fire and was moving pretty fast across the field. With the help of the Mitchell Fire Department brush truck and Pumper truck, they were able to put the fire out before it reached any homes. No injuries were reported. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip