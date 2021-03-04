Mitchell Fire Department Able To Extinguish Farm Field Fire Before It Reached Any Homes
March 4, 2021 3:40 PM March 4, 2021 3:41 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Mitchell Fire Department responded to a farm field on fire Thursday afternoon in the area of 3429 Sand Road.
When firefighters arrived part of the field was on fire and was moving pretty fast across the field. With the help of the Mitchell Fire Department brush truck and Pumper truck, they were able to put the fire out before it reached any homes.
No injuries were reported.
