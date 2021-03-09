MITCHELL - Mitchell Fire Department along with Long Lake Fire Department responded to a trailer fire Tuesday afternoon at the Lakeshore Estates Trailer Park on West Chain of Rocks Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the trailer had fire throughout the whole trailer. Firefighters were able to put the fire out pretty quickly but the trailer was a total loss. The occupants were able to escape the fire.

While firefighters were wrapping up with the trailer fire, they received a call for a yard on fire in the same trailer park. They were able to put that fire out without any damage. While they were wrapping up they had another yard fire down the street.

No injuries were reported during any of the fires.

