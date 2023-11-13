Mitchell 3-4 Education Center Holds Ceremonial Flag Raising In Honor Of Veteran's Day
Chris Mitchell
November 13, 2023 10:10 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - Mitchell 3-4 Education Center in Granite City hosted a raising of the flag on Monday in honor of Veterans Day. Students watched the flag being raised by members of the American Legion Post 307 and then recited the pledge of allegiance.
American Legion Staff
- Al Mahan, U.S. Marine Corps/Army - 22nd District Commander
- Don Scheyer, U.S. Coast Guard - Post 307 Commander
- Charles Insco - U.S. Marine Corps, - Post 307
A complete photo gallery can be found on the school district's Facebook Page.
