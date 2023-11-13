Mitchell 3-4 Education Center Holds Ceremonial Flag Raising In Honor Of Veteran's Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Mitchell 3-4 Education Center in Granite City hosted a raising of the flag on Monday in honor of Veterans Day. Students watched the flag being raised by members of the American Legion Post 307 and then recited the pledge of allegiance. American Legion Staff Al Mahan, U.S. Marine Corps/Army - 22nd District Commander

Don Scheyer, U.S. Coast Guard - Post 307 Commander

Charles Insco - U.S. Marine Corps, - Post 307

A complete photo gallery can be found on the school district's Facebook Page.