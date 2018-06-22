CLAYTON, Mo. – Kadean Construction is baking-up a hot new project that will bring hand-crafted pizzas made in wood-fired ovens to the heart of Clayton.

Fenton-based Kadean Construction is building-out Missouri’s first Peel Wood Fired Pizza restaurant, which will be in the Two Twelve building, 212 South Meramec Avenue in Clayton.

“We’re having a blast working on this great restaurant and can’t wait for it to open,” said Kadean Project Manager Kevin Nesselhauf, who is managing the construction work. “We started with an empty shell and a concrete floor and are transforming this space into Peel Wood Fired Pizza’s third restaurant, and first in Missouri.”

Peel Wood Fired Pizza, which currently has two restaurants in Edwardsville and O’Fallon, IL, plans to open its 8,200 sq. ft. Clayton restaurant later this summer. It will be on the first floor of the 26-story Two Twelve tower, which will have 250 luxury apartments on 20 floors with a roof-top pool deck, lounge, rec-room, and fitness cnter, and five floors of parking.

Nesselhauf said the new restaurant, designed by Gray Design Group in Maplewood, will have interior seating for 245 and three wood-fired pizza ovens to handle the anticipated customer volume. Peel Wood Fired Pizza is best known for creating its pizzas and other entrees using a wood-burning oven that heats to over 800 degrees. This style of cooking gives the food a unique flavor and has earned the business accolades from many St. Louis food critics. Peel Wood Fired Pizza Co-Owner Chef, Patrick Thirion, said their new location will offer customers the same distinctive entrée options along with some new, exciting menu items.

Nesselhauf said the custom finishes and restaurant design presented some unique and exciting construction challenges, such as the specially designed coffered ceilings in the large private dining room. Kadean’s also building a second, smaller private dining room in addition to the restaurant’s open seating.

“The team at Gray Design has done a great job incorporating the owner’s vision into this space,” Nesselhauf said. “It is going to be a fun and attractive space to grab lunch or dinner, or just hang out at the bar. Peel Pizza is by far my favorite restaurant, so I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this team!”

Nesselhauf explained that Peel Wood Fired Pizza Co-Owner Chef Brandon Case knows another Kadean executive and casually asked if the company would be interested in bidding on the work, even though it is quite different than most of Kadean’s large industrial, healthcare or senior living projects.

“We said ‘yes, absolutely,’ submitted our bid, and were proud to win this unique project,” he said.

So far, Kadean has employed as many as 40 daily workers on the Clayton job site, including electricians, carpenters, plumbers, and other trades.

Kadean Construction was founded 55 years ago, and specializes in design-build, construction management, and general contracting in the medical, retail, commercial, and industrial sectors.

It has undertaken major construction projects in recent years for BJC Healthcare, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Siteman Cancer Center, and other major medical facilities.

The company also has built ambulatory surgical centers in Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and high quality independent and assisted senior living and memory care residential complexes in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Kadean’s largest construction projects are large tilt-up distribution, warehousing, and logistics centers in Aviator Business Park, Hazelwood, MO, the Lakeview Commerce Center in Edwardsville, IL, and KCI Intermodal BusinessCentre in Kansas City, MO.

