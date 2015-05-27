MARSHALL, Mo. - Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 244 degrees at its 126th commencement on Saturday, May 9, in the Burns Athletic Complex on the MVC Campus.

Graduates from the area include:

Daniel Mueller, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice of Collinsville, Illinois

About Missouri Valley College

Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society. MVC offers over 40 academic programs, study abroad program, honors program, extracurricular activities, and 13 sports. The most popular majors include education and business, and some new majors are agribusiness, nursing, graphic design and health information systems (associate degree). Above all, Valley is committed to student success. For more information, call (660) 831-4000 or visit www.moval.edu.

 

