EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer held the highest-scoring team in the Missouri Valley Conference to just a goal on a free kick Sunday night, but Missouri State made it stand. The Bears defeated the Cougars 1-0 in SIUE's return to the MVC.

Overall, SIUE dipped to 1-4-2. Missouri State improved to 5-1-0. After four years away, SIUE is back playing in the MVC for the first time since 2016.

"They're a good team," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "There is a reason that they have won back-to-back championships. They are very senior-laden."

Jack Denton's free kick from 20 yards out, hooked inside the post in the 14th minute for the only strike of the match. The Bears put four other shots on goal, but were turned away by the Cougar defense.

"I give a lot of credit to guys like Max Broughton , David Lianes and our whole back line for some last ditch tackles but also for trying to keep us organized," Wassermann added. "Missouri State is a tough team to play. We gave up a set-piece and didn't come out on the right end of it."

Lluís Martorell made four saves in goal for the Cougars.

The Bears outshot the Cougars 12-5 for the game. Four of SIUE's shots came after halftime.

"In the second half we got into the final third enough times to score," Wassermann said. "We had a few chances with Mitch (Murphy), Vince (Jackson) and Pau (Palacin), but we were not clinical enough. We hit the outside of the post on one, maybe the crossbar as well. We're getting into good areas. We need to do it earlier in games and be more clinical."

SIUE now takes a week off before welcoming Bradley back to Edwardsville in the Homecoming game Saturday night.

"First is rest, recover, regenerate and get our heads right," Wassermann said. "And then another chance to play at home against a very good Bradley side who is going to pushing for a result. It will be another good, tough MVC game which we look forward to."



