ST. LOUIS - The state of Missouri COVID-19 cases continue to be on an upswing.

Missouri listed 936 new cases Tuesday, above the highest one-day total of 795 last Thursday. These are the highest totals since reporting began in March; St. Louis County reported 243 new cases on Tuesday.

St. Charles County, Mo., added 705 cases in the past two weeks, reports said.

St. Clair now has an updated total of 2,386 COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths. Madison County has 1,285 positive COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last Illinois Department of Public Health report. Macoupin County has 72 positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey has 45 cases and 1 death; Greene County has 11 cases and Calhoun has 2 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 707 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday. There was one death in Madison County reporting Monday to Tuesday, a male in his 80s.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a summary of all the Illinois deaths:

- Cass County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7 –July 13 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: