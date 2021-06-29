ST. LOUIS - On June 28, 2021 at approximately 6:35 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road, to a maintenance garage of the Missouri Department of Conservation, for a call for service of a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a burglary where suspect(s) unknown forced entry into the office/garage area of the structure.

The suspect(s) stole a pick-up truck that was located on the property. It is described as a 2018 Ford F-150, dark blue in color, with State of Missouri Conservation triangular graphics on both the driver and passenger doors. The truck displayed a conservation license plate of 120125M. The truck also contained miscellaneous tools. Attached is a photo of the actual vehicle and an exemplar photo with a better angle of it.

The burglary occurred between June 25, 2021 at approximately 4:30 AM and June 28, 2021 at approximately 6:30 AM.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

