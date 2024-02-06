COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that it has received a historic $62 million philanthropic commitment to support Memorial Stadium renovations and the Department's Tiger Fund program.

The gift commitment is the largest received by Mizzou Athletics in the university's history. Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois made the announcement.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has designated $50 million for the Memorial Stadium Improvements project to modernize Mizzou Football's home stadium, including the redevelopment of the North Concourse and other stadium upgrades. The remaining $12 million will go toward Mizzou's Tiger Fund — a charitable program through the Tiger Scholarship Fund that benefits Mizzou student-athletes.

The Missouri director of athletics said the $62 million commitment is more than double Mizzou Athletics' prior record gift received in 2012.

"This extraordinary commitment is a major step toward fulfilling our vision to transform Memorial Stadium and create the best college football game-day atmosphere in the country," Reed-Francois said. "Our pivotal stadium project is not possible without our donor, whose passion for Mizzou's success, coupled with humility, faith and generosity, are unparalleled.

"Mizzou Football fans displayed their passion last season with five consecutive home sellouts, and our donor's momentous contribution will not only enhance those magical experiences at Memorial Stadium but will greatly impact our student-athletes across every sport as they pursue their dreams as Tigers. We would like to thank our Board of Curators and President Choi for their support, and we are also grateful for Mizzou Senior Associate Director of Athletics Greg Hulen and Vice Chancellor Jackie Lewis for their efforts on this generous commitment."

Missouri President Mun Choi said Mizzou Athletics has generated tremendous momentum under the leadership of Desireé Reed-Francois, and this historic and transformational investment reflects the university's vision for the modern model of intercollegiate athletics.

"The improvements to Memorial Stadium will have a generational impact on our university, our community and our state while providing an unmatched fan experience and best-in-class stadium environment for Coach Eliah Drinkwitz's program," Choi said. "With this gift, the Tiger Fund program will also be able to further provide valuable resources for Mizzou's 550 student-athletes so they can excel academically, athletically and holistically as champions on and off the field of competition."

In November 2023, the University of Missouri Board of Curators passed a resolution authorizing Mizzou Athletics to initiate plans to upgrade Memorial Stadium that will include major renovations to the North Concourse plus other facility enhancements and fan amenities.

The Memorial Stadium Improvements project aims to create a new premium seating component and an open-air mixed-use development along the North Concourse area that could produce modernized year-round revenue opportunities. Kansas City-based architecture firm DLR Group will serve as consultant for the project with completion projected for mid-August 2026.

"A gift of this kind speaks to the tremendous loyalty this particular donor has for not only our football program, but all of our student-athletes at Mizzou," Drinkwitz said. "Creating a game-day experience second to none is our goal. We can now take a significant step forward — thanks to this gift — in enhancing the atmosphere and fan amenities at Faurot Field. And we'll be able to see the lasting impact of it for years to come. As I've said before, 'Why Stop Now?'"

Under Drinkwitz, the 2023 Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, Mizzou Football finished 11-2 this past season, culminating with a 14-3 victory over Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Tigers finished No. 8 in the national polls after just the fourth 11-win season in program history. For the second straight year, Mizzou led the SEC in attendance growth with a 10.6% increase from the 2022 season, including five consecutive sellouts for the first time since 1980.

For the 2024 season, Memorial Stadium will have a new expanded north videoboard with an upgraded sound system. The stadium, with a current seating capacity of 62,621, was built in 1926 and over the last century has undergone multiple expansions and renovations, most recently the addition of the South End Zone complex in 2019.

In 2023, Mizzou launched the innovative Tiger Fund program, reflecting the shifting landscape across college athletics and the new opportunities for student-athletes in Missouri. The Tiger Fund provides Mizzou supporters the opportunity to allocate donations to sub-fund accounts for specific Tiger teams or a general account that benefits all Mizzou student-athletes with resources for travel, equipment, educational opportunities, marketing, mental wellness support and mental performance coaching.

Those interested in learning how to support Mizzou Athletics can contact the Tiger Scholarship Fund Office at 573-882-0704 and visit www.tsfmizzou.com.

