Mississippi Valley High School Club Hockey Association Player Development Program
The MVCHA would like to invite you to ... GET IN THE GAME!
Our Goal is to introduce students to the great game of ice hockey!
The MVCHA has partnered with each of our League teams to provide students interested in taking part in the Development Program with used equipment. Additionally, the East Alton Ice Arena will provide Rental
Skates at NO CHARGE to players involved in the Program.
WHO: 6th Grade through High School
WHAT: USA Hockey Certified Coaches will run students through skating and hockey fundamentals as well as cross ice games each session. We will give you the ability to decide if this game is for you!
WHERE: East Alton Ice Arena - 631 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton, Illinois
WHEN: Sunday afternoons - Eight (8) Week Session from 3:35 to 4:35 each day
Fall Session November 9, 16, 23, 30 - December 7, 14, 21, 28
Winter Session January 4, 11, 18, 25 - February 1, 22 - March 1, 8
COST: $50.00 per session! That's right... ONLY $50.00 for each 8 week Session Clinic
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!
To register, or if you have any questions, call Larry Thatcher at (618) 254-7465, e-mail icehky5@charter.net or (suggested method) contact the High School Representative that you are, or are likely to be, affiliated with.
The Mississippi Valley Club High School Hockey Association was established in 1995 and has proudly provided an atmosphere of high school competition for thousands of kids of Southwest Illinois and the
Metropolitan St. Louis area.
There are currently 14 Club teams in the following High Schools:
High School Team Contact
Alton - Abram Henson
Belleville (East & West) - Brian Forsyth
Bethalto - Chris Wendle
Collinsville - Jeremy Drake
Columbia - Kevin Feager
Edwardsville - Jason Walker
EAWR (and Roxana) - Tim Weishaupt
Freeburg / Waterloo - Chris McDonald
Granite City - Jason Smith
Highland - Scott Korte
Jerseyville (and Southwestern) - John Criswell
Marquette - Richard Vitali
O'Fallon - Aaron Mueller
Triad - Tony Evanoff
Sherri R. Henson
President, MVCHA
