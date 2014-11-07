The MVCHA would like to invite you to ... GET IN THE GAME!

Our Goal is to introduce students to the great game of ice hockey!

The MVCHA has partnered with each of our League teams to provide students interested in taking part in the Development Program with used equipment. Additionally, the East Alton Ice Arena will provide Rental

Skates at NO CHARGE to players involved in the Program.

WHO: 6th Grade through High School

WHAT: USA Hockey Certified Coaches will run students through skating and hockey fundamentals as well as cross ice games each session. We will give you the ability to decide if this game is for you!

WHERE: East Alton Ice Arena - 631 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton, Illinois

WHEN: Sunday afternoons - Eight (8) Week Session from 3:35 to 4:35 each day

Fall Session November 9, 16, 23, 30 - December 7, 14, 21, 28

Winter Session January 4, 11, 18, 25 - February 1, 22 - March 1, 8

COST: $50.00 per session! That's right... ONLY $50.00 for each 8 week Session Clinic

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

To register, or if you have any questions, call Larry Thatcher at (618) 254-7465, e-mail icehky5@charter.net or (suggested method) contact the High School Representative that you are, or are likely to be, affiliated with.

The Mississippi Valley Club High School Hockey Association was established in 1995 and has proudly provided an atmosphere of high school competition for thousands of kids of Southwest Illinois and the

Metropolitan St. Louis area.

There are currently 14 Club teams in the following High Schools:

High School Team Contact

Alton - Abram Henson

Belleville (East & West) - Brian Forsyth

Bethalto - Chris Wendle

Collinsville - Jeremy Drake

Columbia - Kevin Feager

Edwardsville - Jason Walker

EAWR (and Roxana) - Tim Weishaupt

Freeburg / Waterloo - Chris McDonald

Granite City - Jason Smith

Highland - Scott Korte

Jerseyville (and Southwestern) - John Criswell

Marquette - Richard Vitali

O'Fallon - Aaron Mueller

Triad - Tony Evanoff

Sherri R. Henson

President, MVCHA

