These are the Illinois Association of Christian School Fine Arts competition State winners from Mississippi Valley Christian School. We would like to see if this is something you will put in your paper:

The Junior and Senior High students of Alton’s Mississippi Valley Christian School had a very successful showing when participating in the annual Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts Competitions within the Covid protocol. Among the many junior and senior red ribbons that were happily received by hard-working students, the following were top winners.

Article continues after sponsor message

MVCS Senior State Champions were Timothy Vaughn in Expository Writing; Ava Felt in Calligraphy; and, Jeffrey Vaughn in English. Timothy Vaughn, McKinzie Wright, and Jeffrey Vaughn received blue ribbons in English, with Jeffrey Vaughn also a blue ribbon in Photography-Landscapes/Archt.

Junior High State Runner-up winners were: Aaron Fessler, Photography-Still Life & Macro; Gray Sapp, New Testament Survey; and Kristen Vaughn, Photography, Landscape/Archit. Three StateThird Place winners were: Mackenzie Waddell and Jane Wooten, with SACT, Acting; Corrine Galliher, Photography-Landscapes/Archit; and Jane Wooten, Humorous Interpretation.

Elementary blue ribbon winner was Jessica Huels in piano.

More like this: