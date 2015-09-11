The 9th Mississippi Earthtones Festival is less than 2 weeks away and volunteers are needed for the Great Mississippi River Cleanup that is held during the morning hours of the Festival.

The Great Mississippi River Clean-Up is from 9am-12pm and includes a free boat ride t-shirt, and lunch. Pre-registration is required by September 17th. Please go to: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b44aaab2aa0ff2-mississippi/.

A total of 21 tons of trash has been removed from the Mississippi River during the MEF clean-ups to date. The river clean-up is made possible by the following partners: Missouri River Relief, RiverWatch, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, St. Clair County Health Department, and Illinois American Water.

The Festival, held from 12pm-10pm on Saturday, September 19, 2015, is in a brand new location: Broadway Street between Alton and Langdon Streets. The organizers’ goal is to bring the community to downtown Alton to celebrate Illinois watersheds through education, recreation and conservation where we will have hands-on informational booths, live music, nature arts and crafts, and a river clean-up. Like us Facebook for updates! http://www.facebook.com/#!/EarthtonesFestival

