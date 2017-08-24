ALTON - Mississippi Mud Volleyball is coming to the Riverfront with the return of the Alton Expo.

The tournament starts Friday, September 15, with the championship game taking place on Sunday, September 17.

The cost is $200 per team with up to eight players on a team. The sign up cost includes a t-shirt and free appetizers from Bluff City Grill. Only six players can be on the court during play and teams can have a minimum of four players. Teams of four must have at least two women.

All players must have a signed waiver and players under the age of 18 must have their waiver singed by their guardian.

The team to win first place in the tournament will receive a $300 prize, free entry for next year's tournament and will go home with the first place trophy. Second place will also receive free entry for next year and a trophy.

Registration must be completed by Thursday, September 7, and teams are encouraged to sign up early.

Teams can register at Bluff City Grill on 424 E. Broadway.

