GODFREY - The Mississippi Mass Choir performed in the Riverbend for the first time this past weekend, and they had a powerful message for attendees.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, community members flooded Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College to listen to songs, fellowship and more. The Mississippi Mass Choir travels around the world, but this was a special night for Willie Franklin, the choir’s spiritual advisor and an Alton native.

“It was wonderful. Everyone enjoyed it that I talked to. They said they can't wait for them to come back again,” he said. “We travel all over the country ministering to people through song. It’s a ministry to us. When we go and sing before people, we’re praying that God touches someone’s heart, someone will feel better, someone will receive God through our message in song.”

Franklin is grateful that the choir was able to share their message with people in the Riverbend community. He has been with the choir for over 30 years, it’s always exciting to see that connection between the singers and the audience and to share the word of God with the community.

He plans to bring the choir back to the Riverbend next year. In the meantime, they will travel around the country throughout the summer.

“We’re still just traveling and blessing the people wherever we go,” he added. “Our main goal is just that someone in the audience, we touch through the song that we minister unto them. We’re ministering under God and we’re praying in our song that God will touch somebody’s heart, make them feel better, make marriages come back together, make families come back together so that someone may be able to receive God in their life and make their life better.”

For more information about the Mississippi Mass Choir, visit MississippiMassChoir.org.

