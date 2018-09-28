GRANITE CITY - Two years ago the Six Mile Regional Library District (SMRLD) announced the availability of just about 100 years of Granite City High School yearbooks online at history.smrld.org/yearbooks. At that time, we noted that yearbooks for the years 1931-1953 were not available.

Since that initial announcement, SMRLD has worked with the Granite City High School Media Center Librarian Paul Macios and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville team responsible for Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Illinois. That team consists of Project Editors Jason Stacy, Stephen Hansen, and Jeff Manuel and Developer Ben Ostermeier.

We are thrilled to announce that eighteen volumes of “Granite High World” School Newspapers have been digitized and made available through Madison Historical at https://madison-historical.siue.edu/archive/collections/show/10. These editions span from the 1935-36 school year to the 1955-56 school year. During these years Granite City High School did not publish a yearbook; instead, senior photos were printed in the high school newspaper. The newspapers were digitized by three research assistants for Madison Historical, Brendon Floyd, Lesley Thomson, and Kelli West.

Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Illinois is publicly available for use in research, teaching, and private study. It documents, preserves, and shares the rich history of Madison County, Illinois and is coordinated by the Department of Historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. https://madison-historical.siue.edu/encyclopedia/

We still do not have any information regarding senior photos/yearbooks for 1931-1934. Additionally, we are still missing physical yearbooks for the years 1912, 1921-24, 1926, and 2010. If you or anyone you know has information regarding or copies of these missing years, please contact the SMRLD Research Team at (618) 452-6238, extension 730 or RT@smrld.org.

If you or someone you know has a copy of any missing yearbook, please consider donating it (or lending it for digitizing) to the Library.

