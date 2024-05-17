Officials said Bryar DeJaynes' body was found near the Illinois River in a remote portion of Jersey County. Jersey County Coroner Kevin Ayres also confirmed the discovery.

DeJaynes had not been heard from or seen since Sunday, May 12, 2024.

He was last seen headed out on the Illinois River.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who assisted in the search effort for the Calhoun teen.

No other details about the investigation were released at this time.

