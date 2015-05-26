The South Roxana Police Department and the community are ecstatic that Kevin Beasley has been found at Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City, Officer Lee Brosseau said Tuesday afternoon.

Brosseau said he received an anonymous phone call that Kevin had been spotted at The Salvation Army in Alton on Monday, Memorial Day.

The South Roxana Police received another phone call from an anonymous person that Kevin was at Chestnut Health Center.

“The person said I know Kevin from growing up and it is him,” Brosseau said. “The man said he was standing right next to Kevin.”

It is unknown how Kevin made it to Chestnut Health Center.

Kevin frequently rides area buses for transportation and is well known in the area, the officer said.

Kevin’s father, Kenny, also the South Roxana mayor, was overjoyed his son had been located safe and sound, the officer said.

“It is a good feeling that he was found,” Brosseau said. “We were all getting worried about him. His dad spoke to him and had a good conversation and we are taking him off the missing persons list.”

South Roxana Police and other authorities are becoming more concerned every day with the disappearance of well-known resident, 38-year-old Kevin Beasley.

Beasley was last scene at his father’s home around 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

“He just walked out of the house on May 16,” South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. “A lot of times, he would walk down to the store and get a soda or something to eat, but this time he never returned.”

Coles said normally when Kevin would take a walk, he would contact his father, Kenny, also South Roxana’s mayor, to come and get him, but not this time. Kenny also didn’t return home for his birthday, which is another reason Coles said they believe he might be having big troubles.

Kevin Beasley is now officially listed as a missing person and endangered. Kevin, 38, suffers from schizophrenia and severe brain damage because of an auto accident.

He lives with the family on Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana and did not have his medications with him when he went missing. The medications are necessary to control his delusions, Coles said.

If Kevin is seen, he may consider himself God and other people to be Satan in his non-medicated state, Coles said.

The family has checked with surrounding mental health institutions and county and city jail facilities and he has not surfaced.

Anyone with any information should contact the South Roxana Police at 618-254-4303.

“We just want to get him back home and know he is safe,” Coles said.

