BETHALTO - Jeremy Spears, missing since last Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, was discovered deceased on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, near I-255 and Culp Lane.

The body was found at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, close to the highway near a wooded area. A group of searchers organized and started at approximately 11 a.m. and found the body shortly after.

Article continues after sponsor message

The search team was described as "a great group of people - family, friends, veterans and just others wanting to help. Thankfully, the farmers and landowners were more than willing to allow this happen."

Lindsay Greenlee, Jeremy’s sister, made this statement: “Our beloved Jeremy was found today in the search and rescue. He is no longer with us in this world but will be in our hearts forever. We are grateful for all the love and support we have received from so many over the last few days. We had lots of volunteers show up today and this would not have been possible without them. The Madison County Scanner page organized the search for us.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

More like this: