ALTON - Alton Police say a missing juvenile from Catholic Children’s Home has been located.

Alton Chief Jarrett Ford confirmed a boy reported as a runaway named Emmett as of Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, is alive and well and now is safe.

“We know his whereabouts,” the chief said.

Emmett’s mother had posted on social media about her missing son asking for help for her and the police in locating him. He went missing about two weeks ago from the Catholic Children’s Home, she said.

Megan Lee, his mother, said Emmett likes to frequent arcades and flea markets if not in the Children’s Home. He has been there for about a year, she said.

Lee said that Emmett had gone missing some before, but this time she worried about his safety with the length of time his whereabouts were not known.

“I am very thankful he has been located,” she said when told Friday morning that her son had been located by police. “Thank God.”

