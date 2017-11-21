The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning the previously missing 52-year-old Bethalto woman Deborah “Deb” Edminster was found deceased and “no foul play” was suspected.

Edminister of Bethalto, was reported missing after last being seen the morning of Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it appreciated the responses and assistance in regard to the case. No other details were released about the situation.