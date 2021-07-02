EDWARDSVILLE - Missing child Jarvah White has been located by the Edwardsville Police Department safe and sound.

The Edwardsville Police Department made this statement: "No further assistance from the public is needed. The Edwardsville Police Department would like to thank all of the people that provided information in this investigation."

Jarvah, 9, was reported missing when Edwardsville Police officers were called to the 200 block of West Union around 4 a.m. Friday. The 9-year-old and her legal guardian, her grandmother, were visiting Edwardsville at the time.

