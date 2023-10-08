ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 2300 block of Bramble Lane for a report of a missing juvenile.

The St. Louis County Police Department has announced the missing juvenile has been found and is safe.

Arriving officers made contact with the juvenile’s mother who informed officers her 6-year-old son, Amir Statem, was last seen walking out of the house at 3 p.m. Sunday. Amir was reported then last seen wearing a blue tank top, cartoon pajama pants and was not wearing shoes.

A missing endangered search for Amir then began. The St. Louis County Police Special Response Unit, Canine and Air Support assisted the North County Precinct with the search for Amir.

