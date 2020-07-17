GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced Friday morning a missing 15-year-old - Gabriel T. Johnson - had been located and was safe.

On Thursday, 07/16/2020, the Granite City Police Department investigated a report of a missing 15-year-old male identified as Johnson. Johnson reportedly went missing from his residence located in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue in Granite City.

"The Granite City Police Department has no comment on the direct circumstances surrounding the location of Johnson, nor will we divulge where he was located at," said Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich.

"We would however like to take this opportunity to thank our community and the local media for their help in locating this young man and aiding in his safe return."

