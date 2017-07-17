UPDATE - She has returned home.

ALTON - Andrea Mundy has been worried about her 13-year-old daughter, Savannah Schaaff, for the better part of an entire day.

Schaaff went missing sometime yesterday between 5:30 a.m. when Mundy left for work, and 12:30 p.m. when she returned from work. Mundy said she and her daughter had a pleasant conversation that morning, and she was not worried about her daughter's whereabouts until darkness and bad weather did not bring any sign of her. Before then, Mundy said she believed her daughter to be doing typical teenage girl activities with her friends. Mundy said a neighbor told her Schaaff was sitting on her home's porch, on a duffle bag, looking like she was waiting for someone.

In fact, Mundy said some of her daughter's clothes and toiletries were missing, and $20 had been taken from her purse, which may indicate Schaaff left voluntarily. Her phone, however, was found discarded near Interstate 44 in Eureka, Missouri. Mundy said she knew of no one either she or her daughter knows from that area.

"Unfortunately, I have to say she left willingly," Mundy said late Monday morning. "All I want her to do is come home. I have been sitting here for 20 hours wanting to know where my 13-year-old is, and why her phone is on the side of the interstate in the middle of Missouri. This isn't like Savannah. She has never run away or done anything like this before. She's just like an average 13-year-old girl. Her phone is always in her hand; it's her ultimate obsession. I don't know what it's doing on the side of the road in Missouri."

Mundy said Schaaff is 5'3'' and approximately 150lbs. with an athletic build. She has green hazel eyes and a scar on her left cheek and chin from a bicycle accident she had when she was nine. She also has dirty blond hair to the middle of her back. Mundy said she was not sure what her daughter was wearing at the time of her disappearance, nor was she aware of the type of vehicle taking her, as Schaaff's exit from the home occurred while Mundy was at work.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, who Mundy said was working on the case, confirmed it was in the early stages of investigating a missing juvenile female, but refused to disclose any other details of the case, including the child's name. A representative from the Madison County Sheriff's Office said it must determine if anything criminal is involved in the case before releasing more information.

Anyone with any information on Schaaff's current whereabouts or previous disappearance is asked to contact Mundy at (618) 795-5166 or the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

