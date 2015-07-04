Missiles, mortars, and rockets lit up the Alton sky over the Mississippi River near the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amplitheater on July 3 in its annual celebration of Independence Day.

In honor of the 239th anniversary of the United States gaining independence from Great Britain, thousands gathered to enjoy carnival treats, a cold brew, and some excellent music. Children were invited to enjoy the kids zone, which included bounce houses, face painting, and other activities that kept their attention before the big show began.

“The Wherehouse Project,” a local band out of Alton, kicked off the night on the main stage, playing some of its high-energy and jazzy tunes.

Afterward, the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America out of Scott Air Force Base enlightened the audience with the most patriotic fanfare that makes a listener proud to be an American. Overtures, marches, and military themes serenaded the crowd, making even the youngest of audience members begin dancing up on the hill. Even the Air Force Band singer and conductor hopped off stage and danced with the crowd gathered on the landing.

Around 9:30 p.m., the real show began. Streams of light rocketed up into the lower atmosphere, and exploded into a plethora of colors and shapes. The audience gasped as the large, carefully designed explosives shot into the air and created astounding visuals.

In the tradition of the holiday, Alton did not disappoint in creating an astounding display of fireworks. Although the city faced some troubles in preparation for the night’s events, including the rising flood waters and safety concerns, something remained true; Alton has, and more than likely forever will, put on one of the finest July 4th Fireworks displays on the east side of the Mississippi.

