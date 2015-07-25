One of the more popular county fair pageants in the state occurs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Highland Elementary.

Fifteen ladies will compete for the Miss Madison County Pageant today. Six additional girls will compete in the Junior Miss competition. A Little Miss will be appointed by judges.

Miss Madison County Fair Queen contestants are: Peyton Gehrs of Highland, Lily Burke of Granite City, Juleigh Furry of Edwardsville, Kylie Frensko of Benld, MaKayla Penrod of Troy, Hailey Phillips of Edwardsville, Layne Paubel of Highland, Amy Raymond of Alhambra, Brittany King of Wood River, Chyann Taylor of Troy, Katie Hozian of Granite City, Anna Hunsche of Wood River, Kaitlyn Frisbee of Maryville, Jenna Biagi of Troy and Racheal Barton of Granite City.

Jr. Miss contestants are Adelyn Evans of St. Jacob, Tyler Zobrist of Highland, Christine Frisbee of Maryville, Annika Cosgrove of Collinsville, Colleen Loemker of Marine and Missy Huddleston of Staunton.

The areas the Miss Madison County ladies compete in are personal interview, on-stage speech, evening gown and swimwear. Scholarships are awarded for ladies to represent Madison County.

Madison County Pageant Director Diane Tye said the girls have been practicing and doing events for the last eight weeks in preparation for today.

“Each girl has her own individual talents to be what judges see as a pick for their new queen,” she said. “We usually have a good crowd and expect one today.”

Tickets are $5 for general admission; 12 and under can enter for free.

The winner of the Miss Madison County moves on to the state contest in January.

