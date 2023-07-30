Madison County Junior Miss Landry and Miss Madison County Laini Bock.HIGHLAND - The new Miss Madison County and Junior Miss Pageant winners were crowned this weekend in Highland. The Miss Madison County is Laini Bock and the Junior Miss is Landry Shine.

"In true fair queen fashion, they were crowned this afternoon," Pageant officials said in a statement. "A little rain didn't stop these girls from enjoying their first official appearance."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2022 Fair Queen Johna Murphy crowned Laini the new pageant queen on Saturday, July 29, in Highland. She is shown crowning the new queen below.

More like this:

Jul 12, 2023 - Miss Jersey County Pageant Winners Crowned

Sep 28, 2023 - Granite City Woman Crowned Miss Illinois Juneteenth 2023

Jul 12, 2023 - Jersey County Fair Pageant Will Crown Royalty Tonight

Aug 15, 2023 - Southwestern Middle School Teacher Crowned Mrs. Educator 2023

Oct 10, 2023 - 9-Year-Old Asks for Donations to Help Other Kids Have a Happy Birthday

Related Video:

Junior Miss Jersey County

Jersey County Fair Little Miss Pageant

 