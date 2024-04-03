JERSEYVILLE - It’s almost time for the Jersey County Fair’s Miss and Little Miss Jersey County pageant, and the current queens have some advice for this year’s contestants.

Miss Jersey County Kyndal Price and Little Miss Jersey County Blakely Green said they have enjoyed sharing their experience with community members in Jersey County and beyond. As they prepare for this year’s pageant, Price said it’s “bittersweet” but exciting to start the pageant season.

“I really don’t want to give up my crown because it’s been so much fun. We’ve had a blast this year. But I’m also super excited,” Price said. “A lot of people just think it’s a beauty pageant, but there’s a lot more that goes into it.”

Price and Tiffany Phillips, the Miss Jersey County Pageant director, will host a meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jersey Community High School to share information about the pageant with interested participants. Registration is open for the Miss Jersey County pageant until May 1, 2024. Contestants must be at least 16 but cannot turn 22 before January 2025. The Little Miss Jersey County pageant is already full.

This speaks to the popularity of the pageant, which will be held on July 10, 2024, at the Jersey County Fair. Price and Green have been traveling throughout the region, but they will return home to help advise the pageant contestants in the months leading up to the big day.

Phillips explained that contestants will begin practicing in June. They will attend the Greene County Fair pageant to learn more about how a county pageant works, and then they will compete with a dance, interview, and questions during the pageant itself. The Miss Jersey County contestants also give a one-minute speech. A panel of judges will assess the girls’ stage presence, confidence and more.

Price encourages contestants to be confident and true to themselves. She noted that the experience of being Miss Jersey County has helped her grow as a person. Green said her favorite part of being Little Miss Jersey County is going to pageants and eating candy, and she suggests that contestants should practice smiling for five minutes every day.

“It’s totally amazing just being able to represent Jersey County but also getting to meet everybody as well,” Price added. “I used to be super introverted, didn’t really want to go out, but this really brought me out of my comfort zone and made me into the person I am today.”

Price, Green and Phillips have grown close over the past few months. Phillips considers the girls to be her family, and she has enjoyed watching them come into their own through the experience of the Jersey County pageant. She is excited to watch this year’s winners have the same experience.

“It’s great,” Phillips said. “They have become some of my closest family, and we’ll have a relationship after they give up their title in July…It’s great to give girls that experience in our community.”

For more information about the Miss and Little Miss Jersey County pageant, you can visit the official fair website at JerseyCountyFair.com or contact Phillips at 1-618-535-6461 or email jerseycountyfairpageant@gmail.com. The informational will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jersey Community High School. Visit the official Facebook event page for more.

