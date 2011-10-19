Miss Eunice's Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Susie Bechtold, manager of Miss Eunice's Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital, is putting the finishing touches on the Christmas shop inside the hospital gift shop. All proceeds from Miss Eunice's Hat Box, which is operated by the AMH White Cross Auxiliary, benefit the hospital. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (and Sunday hours occasionally). The gift shop is located in the Beeby Wing lobby near the cafeteria. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip