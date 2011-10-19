PHOTO BY DAVE WHALEYSusie Bechtold, manager of Miss Eunice's Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital, is putting the finishing touches on the Christmas shop inside the hospital gift shop. All proceeds from Miss Eunice's Hat Box, which is operated by the AMH White Cross Auxiliary, benefit the hospital. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (and Sunday hours occasionally). The gift shop is located in the Beeby Wing lobby near the cafeteria.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Golden Anniversary a Golden Ticket for AMHSF

Aug 25, 2023 - Javapalooza Kicks Off Sept. 1 In Southwest Illinois

Sep 3, 2023 - Students Learn Trade Skills at L&C’s Construction Camp  

Aug 30, 2023 - "That Good" Ice Cream Shop Offers Treats and Connection in Alton

Aug 30, 2023 - "What's Up Downtown" Meeting Gives Updates on Alton Businesses and Events

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.