GODFREY - Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen in partner with the Children's Miracle Network.

Dave Bailey of the Godfrey Dairy Queen said they do Miracle Treat Day once year around this time.

For every blizzard that is sold today a dollar is donated and customers can also donate a dollar or three dollars for a balloon to put on the store's wall for coupons.

"We personally donate a dollar off of every blizzard along with the proceeds from the balloons to Cardinal Glennon over in St. Louis," Bailey said. "Dairy Queen raises millions of dollars a year for CMN, so it's a good deal."

Bailey said they've been doing the Miracle Treat Day for several years to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

"We've been doing it ever since we've owned this store and that's been over 15 years," Bailey said. "We raise several thousand of dollars along with other stores in the neighborhood. Bethalto does it, Jerseyville does it, Carrollton does it so every Dairy Queen contributes to this cause."

Kelley Gerber of the Bethalto Dairy Queen said the day is a great a way to help children in the area and they've already collected close to $1,500 from balloons before today.

"I think people in the community like to help," Gerber said. "And they like the fact that they know it's staying in the community. Sometimes when you have charities you're not sure where the money is going. It's so important to help the kids in this area and it's a great cause."

This isn't the only time Dairy Queen teams up with the Children's Miracle Network to help the area. Gerber said their annual DQ Dash 5K will be taking place on September 16th.

"The proceeds go to the Children's Miracle Network and we make sure they stay in this area," Gerber said. "This is our second year so we're pretty excited."

The DQ Dash will be at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, September 16th. You can register at the Bethalto Dairy Queen, online at itsyourrace.com or the day of at 7:30 a.m. The kids race will start at 8:30 a.m. with the adults following.

