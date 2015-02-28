Roxana’s Blake Vandiver delivered what Southwestern coach Jason Darr called “a miracle shot” with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to push the Shells past the Piasa Birds 56-63 in the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship Friday.

Vandiver finished with 12 points; five of the points in overtime in front of a spirited crowd at Southwestern High School.

Roxana coach Mark Briggs described the victory on Friday as one of the biggest wins for the Shells in the last decade.

“The last time we played Southwestern we were down 25 when Coach Jason Darr subbed and we left our starters in to end the game on a positive note,” he said. “It was the fifth regional championship for Roxana. I have been part of four of five; three as a coach and one as a player. This means a lot to me personally. This is our sixth or seventh year in a row with a winning season. This means a lot in building a winning tradition.”

