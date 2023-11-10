EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON- Three local businesses are hosting their second annual Miracle on Main Street event to kick off the holiday season.

The free event runs from 5–9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Boheme Boutique, Seams For The Soul Boutique and The Gingham Buffalo organized the evening, to be held at The Gingham Buffalo at 214 W. Main Street in Glen Carbon. Attendees can enjoy free carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more.

“Our community is coming together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, and we’ve got a lineup of activities that you won't want to miss,” the three businesses said in a statement.

All of the evening’s activities are completely free. Carriage rides will be provided by 312 Carriage Company. Families can get professional photos taken with Santa Claus and enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate bar. There will also be firepits, carolers from Tessitura Music, face-painting and plenty of crafts for kids to get into the holiday spirit.

Earth Candy, Dippidy Donuts and Simpson House Bake Shop will also be onsite with “delicious drinks” and “delectable offerings.” People can also start their holiday shopping with several local vendors and businesses at the event.

Boheme Boutique, Seams For The Soul Boutique and The Gingham Buffalo agreed that the event aims to support local businesses while “giving back to our community” with “free family fun.” The free activities have been sponsored by local businesses, including Plocher Construction, Jen Teske Homes, Remax Alliance and Micah Filipsic - Delmar Mortgage.

“These Christmas festivities will warm your heart and make your spirits bright,” the businesses added. “It's an evening of festive fun and merriment that you and your loved ones won’t want to miss.”

